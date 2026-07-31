MUMBAI: Days after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) intensified inspections of food establishments, Indian Railways has launched its own crackdown on unhygienic food stalls and canteens at railway stations. The first major action was taken on Thursday when Central Railway (CR) sealed a food stall at Thane station. After FDA crackdown, railways begin their own inspection, seal food stall at Thane station

The action was taken after the inspectors found a rat in the food stall allegedly munching on vegetables. Sources said the multi-purpose stall, located inside the commuters’ waiting room, would be shut for seven days after the inspection revealed serious lapses in hygiene. “A rat was found in the cooking area,” confirmed a CR official. “We are now going to begin a wider drive encompassing food stalls, canteens and catering units at stations across the Mumbai suburban network.”

In an official statement, CR said that it acted immediately after receiving a complaint on social media regarding the unhygienic conditions at the Thane station stall. “The staff verified the complaint and initiated disciplinary action against the contractor operating the outlet,” said another CR official. “The stall has been sealed for seven days and a penalty of ₹15,000 has been imposed on the contractor. We have adopted a “zero-tolerance approach” towards unhygienic conditions in catering and commercial establishments operating on railway premises.”

The action comes amid increasing scrutiny of food safety standards after the FDA recently stepped up inspections at eateries and catering establishments across Maharashtra. Railway officials said they would now intensify checks at licensed stalls, and contractors found violating the prescribed norms could face penalties, temporary closure of stalls or stricter action in case of repeated violations.

The railway authorities have also appealed to passengers to report complaints related to hygiene, catering services or other passenger amenities through the RailMadad grievance portal, pointing out that public feedback plays an important role in maintaining service standards. With millions of commuters and long-distance passengers relying on railway station food stalls every day, railway officials said the inspection drive would continue in the coming weeks and cover catering units across both Central and Western Railway stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.