Kartik Aaryan steps up for Assam floods with ₹1 crore donation; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reacts: ‘Truly heartened’

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also thanked the actor on his official X account. He wrote, “Truly heartened by your generous contribution, @TheAaryanKartik. Your support will go a long way in helping the people of Assam #AssamFloods.”

The office of the Chief Minister of Assam announced the contribution on Thursday through X (formerly Twitter). The tweet read, “Gratitude to actor @TheAaryanKartik for his generous contribution of ₹1 Crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. HCM Dr. @himantabiswa appreciated his commendable gesture and timely support toward state relief measures.”

In the wake of Assam dealing with one of its worst floods of the year, few celebrities have come forward to assist in their cause. Following the lead of Salman Khan, who has started a relief campaign through his NGO Being Human, actor Kartik Aaryan has made a donation of ₹1 crore to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Salman Khan also joins relief efforts Before Kartik's donation, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan quietly came forward to support flood-hit families in Assam. The actor has teamed up with one of his fan clubs in the state to begin a phased relief campaign through his NGO, Being Human. The initiative started with food distribution and will gradually provide other essential supplies to those in need.

Meanwhile, actors Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt have also been using their social media platforms to spread awareness by sharing relief resources and information, encouraging people to extend help to those affected.

Flood situation remains serious According to PTI, the flood situation in Assam remains grim and continues to take human lives. As per the latest bulletin released by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), two more lives were lost in the past 24 hours in Sivasagar district owing to drowning caused due to floods. One of the victims is a young child. The latest toll from floods in the state stands at 80 for the year. As per ASDMA, about 2.12 lakh people have been affected in Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat and Sivasagar districts.

Charaideo district continues to be the most affected one, with almost 80,000 displaced persons, whereas Sivasagar is the second one, with more than 71,000 persons and Jorhat is the third, with about 40,000 persons.

Though the number of affected persons has reduced to more than three lakh, which were reported on Wednesday, the process of relief work is still going on. The state government has been able to arrange 112 relief camps and relief distribution camps in four districts, which have 75,583 displaced persons in them.

The operations of rescue and relief are being done by different departments like Army, NDRF, SDRF, Fire & Emergency Services, police, and other civil administrations, as they try to assist stranded people in Assam.