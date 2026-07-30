Assam floods: Death toll climbs to 80, 2 lakh remain affected in 4 districts

The flood toll in Assam increased to 80 as two more persons died, while the number of affected people dipped to 2.12 lakh in four districts on Thursday, an official bulletin said.

A woman with kids looks her damaged house after devastating floods at Sonari, in Charaideo on Sunday. (ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin issued this evening said two persons lost their lives in the deluge in the last 24 hours.

Sivasagar district reported both the deaths, as a boy was among two persons who drowned in the floodwaters, it said.

With these fatalities, the number of deaths in this year's floods has increased to 80.

According to the ASDMA's daily flood report, more than 2,12,400 people remained affected in Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat and Sivasagar districts.

Charaideo was the worst-hit with nearly 80,000 people affected, followed by Sivasagar (71,000) and Jorhat (40,000).

Also Read: Assam flood remains grim; IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Arunachal, Nagaland

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The flood situation has improved since Wednesday, when more than three lakh people were affected across four districts. Relief operations underway {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The flood situation has improved since Wednesday, when more than three lakh people were affected across four districts. Relief operations underway {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The ASDMA said the administration has been operating 112 relief camps and relief distribution centres in four districts, taking care of 75,583 affected people at present.

Multiple agencies such as the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Fire & Emergency Service, police and civil agencies have rescued many people from different parts of Upper Assam districts, it added.

The authorities have distributed 918.55 quintals of rice, 203.9 quintals of dal, 146.7 quintals of salt and 17,546.4 litres of mustard oil among the flood victims of the state in the last 24 hours.

At present, 437 villages are under water and 17,198.09 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in different districts of the state.

At present, Dhansiri River was flowing above the danger level in Numaligarh.

On account of widespread flooding, 2,97,384 domestic animals and poultry have been affected across the state.