Sid Wilson fired from Slipknot? What we know so far as Jim Root shares cryptic post amid dismissal claims
Reports claim founding DJ Sid Wilson has been removed from Slipknot, but guitarist Jim Root has urged fans not to "believe everything you read."
Sid Wilson is "officially out" as Slipknot's DJ and keyboardist, as per a TMZ report. The outlet said Wilson was informed on Friday afternoon that he had been permanently removed from the group.
However, Slipknot's guitarist Jim Root posted a cryptic message urging fans not to jump to conclusions.
Neither Slipknot nor Wilson had issued an official statement confirming or denying the reported departure. As of publication, the band's official social media channels and website have not announced any lineup change either.
Now, Root's response has cast doubt on whether the situation is as clear-cut as early reports suggest.
Also read: Did D4vd release track ‘I Did It’ amid Celeste Rivas murder hearings? Inside the Apple Music hack
TMZ cites an unknown source
Citing a source close to the band with direct knowledge, the TMZ report added that the reason behind the alleged firing remains unclear.
The report also cited Wilson's recent split with his fiancée, Kelly Osbourne and stated that his recent exit from Slipknot adds to the difficult time in Wilson's personal and professional life.
Unnamed insiders reportedly told the magazine at the time that the split was amicable and that there was still hope for a reconciliation.
Jim Root urges fans to wait for more information
Shortly after TMZ's report gained traction online, Slipknot guitarist Jim Root shared a brief but pointed message on social media.
In an Instagram post, the guitarist wrote, “Don't believe everything you read. Think. Take a breath. Sit with it for a while. Maybe. Just maybe even wait until there's more information.”
The statement did not directly address Wilson's reported departure. Root also did not clarify whether the TMZ report was inaccurate or incomplete.
Lambgoat noted that Root's message "doesn't necessarily refute the news," but also "doesn't give any more insight" into Wilson's status. However, while they await formal confirmation, his post left the band's fans perplexed.
At the time of writing, Sid Wilson's Instagram account still had “@slipknot gang since 1997” as his biography.
Also read: Spider-Man films' Ned Leeds, Jacob Batalon, secretly marries longtime partner Veronica Leahov
Sid Wilson is one of the last founding members left
If confirmed, Wilson's exit would mark another major lineup change for the Iowa-based heavy metal band. Wilson joined Slipknot in 1998 and became one of its nine original members when the band rose to international fame with its self-titled debut album in 1999.
Over the years, Slipknot has experienced several high-profile departures. Bassist Paul Gray died in 2010, while drummer Joey Jordison died in 2021. Former percussionist Chris Fehn and keyboardist Craig Jones also exited the band in previous years.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.