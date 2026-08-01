Sid Wilson fired from Slipknot? What we know so far as Jim Root shares cryptic post amid dismissal claims

Sid Wilson is "officially out" as Slipknot's DJ and keyboardist, as per a TMZ report. The outlet said Wilson was informed on Friday afternoon that he had been permanently removed from the group. TMZ reported on Friday that Wilson is "officially out" as Slipknot's DJ and keyboardist. The outlet said Wilson was informed on Friday afternoon that he had bTMZ reported on Friday that Wilson is "officially out" as Slipknot's DJ and keyboardist. The outlet said Wilson was informed on Friday afternoon that he had been permanently removed from the group.een permanently removed from the group. (Sid Wilson | Instagram)

However, Slipknot's guitarist Jim Root posted a cryptic message urging fans not to jump to conclusions.

Neither Slipknot nor Wilson had issued an official statement confirming or denying the reported departure. As of publication, the band's official social media channels and website have not announced any lineup change either.

Now, Root's response has cast doubt on whether the situation is as clear-cut as early reports suggest.

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TMZ cites an unknown source Citing a source close to the band with direct knowledge, the TMZ report added that the reason behind the alleged firing remains unclear.

The report also cited Wilson's recent split with his fiancée, Kelly Osbourne and stated that his recent exit from Slipknot adds to the difficult time in Wilson's personal and professional life.

Unnamed insiders reportedly told the magazine at the time that the split was amicable and that there was still hope for a reconciliation.

Jim Root urges fans to wait for more information Shortly after TMZ's report gained traction online, Slipknot guitarist Jim Root shared a brief but pointed message on social media.

In an Instagram post, the guitarist wrote, “Don't believe everything you read. Think. Take a breath. Sit with it for a while. Maybe. Just maybe even wait until there's more information.”

The statement did not directly address Wilson's reported departure. Root also did not clarify whether the TMZ report was inaccurate or incomplete.

Lambgoat noted that Root's message "doesn't necessarily refute the news," but also "doesn't give any more insight" into Wilson's status. However, while they await formal confirmation, his post left the band's fans perplexed.

At the time of writing, Sid Wilson's Instagram account still had “@slipknot gang since 1997” as his biography.

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Sid Wilson is one of the last founding members left If confirmed, Wilson's exit would mark another major lineup change for the Iowa-based heavy metal band. Wilson joined Slipknot in 1998 and became one of its nine original members when the band rose to international fame with its self-titled debut album in 1999.

Over the years, Slipknot has experienced several high-profile departures. Bassist Paul Gray died in 2010, while drummer Joey Jordison died in 2021. Former percussionist Chris Fehn and keyboardist Craig Jones also exited the band in previous years.