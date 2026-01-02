Jasen Kaplan cause of death revealed? First details emerge as Kelly Osbourne pays touching tribute to makeup artist

Celebrity makeup artist and reality TV personality Jasen Kaplan has died at age 46, prompting tributes from friends and clients across the entertainment industry, including longtime friend Kelly Osbourne. Kaplan was known for his work with high-profile celebrities and his appearances on reality television.(Instagram/ @jasenkaplan)

Kaplan, known for his work with high-profile celebrities and his appearances on reality television, died in New York City on December 31.

Osbourne shared the news in a series of Instagram Stories, describing Kaplan as one of her closest friends. “I’m devastated. I love you so much,” she wrote, thanking him for the “love, laughter and joy” he brought into her life. She also recalled their decades-long friendship, calling Kaplan “the funniest person” she knew and “the best wing man a girl could ask for.”

Also Read: Who was Alicia Stone? NYPD detective, 40, tragically dies after receiving butt lift procedure in Colombia

In a separate post, Osbourne said she would make sure Kaplan’s dog, Coco, “is always looked after.”

Where and when he died

According to Page Six and The US Sun, Kaplan died on Wednesday, December 31, at a New York City hospital. He was 46.

The New York Police Department said it is investigating the death of a 46-year-old man at Kaplan’s apartment building.

Has the cause of death been revealed?

At this time, no cause of death has been released.

The NYPD said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities have not released further details as the investigation continues.

Read More: Isiah Whitlock Jr cause of death update: How did Wire and Goodfellas star die? All on his illness

Career in television and celebrity makeup

Kaplan first gained attention working on the 2005 reality series Gastineau Girls. He later became a sought-after makeup artist, working with celebrities including Cyndi Lauper, Eva Longoria and Lynda Carter.

He also did makeup for Tinsley Mortimer’s 2023 wedding and collaborated with Bethenny Frankel on several brand campaigns in recent years, according to US Weekly.

In 2016, Kaplan appeared on the dating series Finding Prince Charming, where he was eliminated in episode two. He later built a strong social media presence, amassing more than 95,000 followers on Instagram, where he shared makeup tips, celebrity projects and frequent posts featuring his dog Coco.