Makeup artist calls out Sabyasachi bride asking for free service: ‘Exposure doesn’t pay bills’

A Delhi-based makeup artist has called out a bride requesting free makeup services under the guise of collaboration. Neha Aggarwal took to Instagram to criticise brides who are willing to spend lavishly on designer lehengas and expensive venues, but try to cut deals when it comes to their bridal makeup. Delhi makeup artist responds to a bride asking for free service (Representational image)

What prompted this critique? A message from a bride asking Aggarwal if she could “sponsor or subsidize” her bridal makeup.

The bride’s message

Aggarwal shared a screenshot of the bride’s message on Instagram. In her message, the bride explained that she had purchased a Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding and was now looking for makeup artists who could offer their services for free or with a discounted price.

She couched this request in terms of a collaboration, claiming that the makeup artist would get “luxury content” for her social media pages.

To emphasize the luxury factor, the bride opened her message by saying she would wear a designer Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding. “Hey, l'm getting a Sabyasachi lehenga for my wedding,” she wrote.

She then asked Aggarwal for a discount. “I am looking for an artist who can sponsor or subsidize my bridal makeup for this opportunity, so you'll get luxury content for your page and I'll get my bridal makeup done. Lemme know if you're interested,” the bride wrote.

Makeup artist’s response

Aggarwal turned down the bride’s offer and called out her request in no uncertain terms. The Delhi makeup artist noted that exposure did not pay her bills and that she had a business to run and team members to pay.

“Sabyasachi is paid for. Your venue is paid for. Your jewelry is paid for. But when it comes to makeup—suddenly it’s ‘let’s collaborate’?” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of the bride’s message.

“My makeup isn’t a prop for your wedding. It’s a craft, a service, and a business,” Aggarwal added.

Her post resonated with many people who applauded her for taking a stand against ‘freeloaders.’

“These kinda messages really boil my blood. I’m glad you answered it the right way,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another said: “The sheer audacity? Needing service for free.”

“Oh my god, this is absurd and a complete disrespect to the artist,” a third commenter wrote under her post.