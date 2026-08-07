11-year-old dies after school gate arch collapses on him in Sonepat village

An 11-year-old Class 6 student was killed after the brick arch of the main gate of a government primary school collapsed on him in Garhi Bilinda village of Sonepat district, police said. According to police and eyewitnesses, the incident occurred when school watchman Uday Singh climbed onto a table to remove a grass growing over the school’s entrance arch. (HT Photo)

The deceased, Yash Kumar, was a resident of the same village. Police said that he sustained critical injuries after being trapped under the debris. He was taken to the hospital and died during the treatment.

Yash got caught in collateral damage According to the police and eyewitnesses, the incident occurred when school watchman Uday Singh climbed onto a table to remove a grass growing over the school’s entrance arch. When he pulled the vine, the brick arch suddenly collapsed on Yash, police said.

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Yash’s father Subhash, who is a labourer, alleged that the arch had become dilapidated and blamed the authorities for failing to repair the school building in time. He claimed that two classrooms are also in poor condition, with cracks in the walls and concrete peeling off the roof. Yash was the youngest among three siblings.

District education officer Naveen Gulia, district elementary education officer Rachna Bana, block education officer Surjeet Singh and other officials visited the school after the incident. Calling the incident unfortunate, Gulia ordered a detailed inquiry and directed the block education officer to submit a report within three days.

After getting information, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Ganour station house officer Bir Singh said action would be taken based on the complaint filed by the victim’s family. “Police have begun inquest proceedings and are awaiting the post-mortem report,” he added.

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