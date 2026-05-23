Four students injured as building wall collapses onto Faridabad school terrace

At least four students inside a classroom in Faridabad, Haryana, were injured on Saturday after a wall of an adjacent building collapsed onto the school terrace, causing it to cave in, police said. FIR will be registered against the building owner whose wall collapsed. (HT Sourced Photo/CCTV screen grab)

Police said that all the injured were girl students in UKG studying at a private school that has classes up to VIII standard in Bharat Colony. Police said that all four received multiple stitches on their heads due to deep cut wounds caused by the debris that fell on them. Their condition is reported to be stable.

The school administration alerted the police control room, and the injured were rushed to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital for treatment, police said.

Inspector Devender Singh, station house officer of Kheri Pul police station, said the incident took place between 9.15am and 9.20am on Saturday when a storm hit Faridabad.

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“The gusty winds caused a wall of a three-storey building to collapse onto the terrace of a neighbouring two-storey building where the school functions,” he said.

Singh said the impact on the terrace caused its beam to break, and the concrete debris fell on the students sitting inside a classroom. “It resulted in panic, and the entire school premises was vacated immediately as a safety measure,” he said.

The SHO said that a first information report (FIR) will be registered against the building owner whose wall collapsed due to negligence.