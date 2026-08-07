Class 12 student stabbed outside Delhi school in case of ‘mistaken identity’

According to news agency PTI , the incident occurred outside Government Boys Senior Secondary School in D-Block, Jahangirpuri.

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A Class 8 student who allegedly sought to attack another over an earlier altercation between them mistakenly stabbed Raahit, a Class 12 student.

An 18-year-old class 12 student was caught in the crossfire of a grudge he had no part in, as he was stabbed outside a government school in the Jahangirpuri area of northwest Delhi.

The Class 8 student arrived at the scene armed with a knife, seeking to attack the student he had a dispute with, but mistakenly stabbed Raahit in a case of mistaken identity.

"However, the intended target was absent from school on Thursday and the juvenile mistakenly identified Raahit, a Class 12 student, as the boy with whom he had the earlier quarrel before attacking him at the school gate," a senior police officer said.

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Police action into the matter The minor was apprehended on the spot immediately following the attack.

Police rushed to the scene following a PCR call, only to find that Raahit had already been rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. Medical staff discovered a knife embedded below the victim's abdomen and immediately referred him to BSA Hospital for specialised treatment.

Officials have confirmed that Raahit's condition is stable.

Also Read | Stalker drags teacher out of class, stabs her 25 times in Faridabad

Faridabad teacher stabbing case In a separate incident, a school stabbing recently sent shockwaves across the country as a 30-year-old teacher was stabbed inside a private school in Faridabad after being dragged out of a classroom by a stalker.

The CCTV footage had shown that the attacker stabbing the woman over 20 times, HT had reported earlier.

The accused was arrested just a few hours later.

According to a PTI report, the police had said that the accused, Amit, 21, had planned the crime around two months in advance.

The police also said that Amit had feelings for the teacher, but she did not reciprocate. Moreover, earlier, she had lodged a molestation complaint against him, following which he apologised.