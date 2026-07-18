Ex-lover stabs Nashik woman to death, tells fiance in chilling call

A 20-year-old student was allegedly stabbed to death in Maharashtra's Nashik late on Friday night, while the man accused of killing her was found hanging from a tree a few hours later in what police suspect is a case of murder-suicide. A murder case has been registered and an investigation is underway to determine the exact motive behind the killing. (AFP File)

According to the preliminary investigation, the two had met on Friday evening before the incident. Police suspect the crime may have been linked to a one-sided love affair, news agency PTI reported.

Woman attacked near temple, accused fled According to police, the incident took place near a temple in the Indiranagar area. Officials said the accused allegedly stabbed the woman multiple times and slit her throat with a knife.

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Residents rushed to the spot after hearing her screams, but the accused managed to flee. The woman died at the scene, police told the news agency.

Hours later, at around 3 am, the man was found hanging from a tree at a jogging track nearly two kilometres from the crime scene, officials added. A murder case has been registered and an investigation is underway to determine the exact motive behind the killing.

Victim's fiancé was on the phone during the attack A phone call between the victim and her fiancé moments before the murder, according to NDTV.

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The woman reportedly told her fiancé over the call. He immediately left his workplace and headed towards the location but did not disconnect the call.

The man reportedly heard the two arguing for nearly 22 minutes. The accused was allegedly upset over the prospect of Vaishnavi marrying another man.

The two had met near Vansampada Garden in Nashik's Indiranagar area on Friday night, where an argument continued for around 30 minutes before the accused allegedly attacked her repeatedly with a knife. The woman died on the spot.