India vs Uzbekistan Live Score Women's Hockey: Salima Tete-led IND aims to begin Asian Games campaign on positive note

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IND-W vs UZB-W Live Score: Follow Hockey updates

IND-W vs UZB-W Live Score: India’s women’s hockey team will begin its Asian Games campaign against Uzbekistan on Sunday, looking to build on the confidence gained from their best World Cup finish in 52 years. The fifth-place finish marked a significant step forward for the side, which is now under the guidance of returning chief coach Sjoerd Marijne. Led by captain Salima Tete, India are in Pool B alongside Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan and Singapore. China, the Paris Olympics silver medallists and world No. 4, are expected to provide the biggest challenge, but India will take confidence from their 2-2 draw against the Chinese at the recent World Cup. India finished with bronze at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games and will be targeting only their second Asian Games gold medal, having won their sole title in 1982. After Uzbekistan, they face Indonesia, Thailand, Japan and Singapore in the pool stage. ...Read More

Led by captain Salima Tete, India are in Pool B alongside Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan and Singapore. China, the Paris Olympics silver medallists and world No. 4, are expected to provide the biggest challenge, but India will take confidence from their 2-2 draw against the Chinese at the recent World Cup. India finished with bronze at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games and will be targeting only their second Asian Games gold medal, having won their sole title in 1982. After Uzbekistan, they face Indonesia, Thailand, Japan and Singapore in the pool stage.