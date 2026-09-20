'Caste discrimination, pressure': Parents of IIT Bombay student who died by suicide after ChatGPT row

The parents of the second-year student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, who died by suicide on Friday, have alleged caste-based discrimination and pressure on the campus, police said on Saturday, adding that an FIR has been registered in the incident and the investigation has been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch, led by an assistant commissioner of police (ACP)-level officer. The circumstances surrounding his death have triggered a wider student protest on the IIT Bombay campus. (File Photo/ANI)

The parents have been protesting at the institute’s campus since Saturday morning, demanding action in the case. According to police, they were taken to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar around 1.30 pm, where the student’s body was kept. However they initially refused to claim the body until they eventually did after a thorough investigation into the matter was promised, they added.

FIR registered The FIR, registered based on the parents’ complaint, named institute officials, including former dean of student affairs Suryanarayan Dulla and other officials, and invoked Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

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No suicide note found The student died by suicide on Friday in his hostel after he was allegedly caught cheating during an examination. No suicide note was found from the spot, police said. According to a statement from IIT Bombay, the student had allegedly uploaded the examination question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers during the exam, adding that no disciplinary action was taken against him.

Hours into the protest, the police agreed to transfer the investigation to the Crime Branch and assured the family of a thorough investigation, officers said.

What the parents said The police cited parents as saying that their son had earlier spoken to them about discrimination and difficulties he was facing on the campus. They said they had advised him to remain patient and told him that his future would improve after he completed his course.

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The institute’s SC/ST Students and Staff Cell said that no complaint relating to caste-based discrimination had been lodged with the cell by the student who died by suicide.

Student protest on IIT Bombay campus The circumstances surrounding his death have triggered a wider student protest on the IIT Bombay campus. Students began protesting late on Friday night and continued throughout Saturday, raising questions about academic pressure and examination rules.

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‘Will cooperate fully,’ says institute The institute, in a statement, said, “The police have registered a case and the matter is under investigation. IIT Bombay will cooperate fully with the authorities and request everyone to respect the family’s privacy. We ask that people refrain from speculation as the investigation proceeds.”