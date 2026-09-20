GMDA plans ₹5.88-crore system to track sewage entering Yamuna
The project will cover Master Storm Water Drain Legs I-IV and Manesar Drain, with installation targeted within three months and five years of O&M.
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has prepared a ₹5.88-crore plan to install flow meters, surveillance cameras and online water quality analysers across the city’s primary storm-water drains to identify sources of untreated sewage and chemical-laced industrial effluents entering the Yamuna, senior officials aware of the matter said.
The project will cover Master Storm Water Drain (SWD) Legs I, II, III and IV, alongside the Manesar Drain, and is targeted for completion by January next year. According to the tender document released by GMDA’s stormwater drainage wing on Thursday, seen by HT, the selected contractor will install and commission the equipment within three months, followed by five years of operation and maintenance (O&M).
The authority plans to install 10 non-contact radar level sensors with surface velocity sensors, 10 solar power systems and 10 pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) surveillance cameras with 40-day cloud backup. Six online water quality analysers will provide real-time readings of Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD), Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD), Total Suspended Solids (TSS) and pH. Data will be integrated with the GMDA command system and Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) portal through Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).
The move comes amid the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions restricting untreated discharge into the Yamuna. HSPCB estimates in April showed nearly 150 million litres per day (MLD) of untreated municipal sewage and toxic industrial effluent entering the Yamuna from the district. The NGT subsequently directed the Haryana chief secretary to formulate immediate interventions.
“These automated devices will allow us to map the volume of wastewater entering the drains as well as identify the specific catchment clusters or industrial belts responsible for high pollutant loads,” a senior GMDA official said, requesting anonymity. “Once the baseline telemetry data is generated, GMDA, in coordination with MCG, MCM, HSVP, and HSIIDC, will initiate targeted action against erring units and plug illicit sewer connections.”
The flow meters and analysers will help authorities identify the points or catchment areas from where polluted water is entering the drains, following which teams will trace the discharge upstream to specific sewer connections, industrial units or STPs. Officials will then check whether the STPs at the identified points are functioning properly and releasing treated water into the drain and take corrective action against illegal connections or other violations.
Officials said the equipment will be placed at critical intercept points and will also help identify blockages early, allowing emergency teams to deploy mobile pumps before low-lying intersections inundate.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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