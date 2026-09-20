Ludhiana: Brothers booked for illegally storing fertiliser, pesticides

Two brothers have been booked after agriculture department officials found fertilisers and pesticides stored without the required permission in two unauthorised warehouses in Jagraon during a raid on Friday. The warehouses, located at Kothe Fatehdin, have been sealed, officials said. Agriculture department officials during the raid in Jagraon on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Rajesh Rohil and his brother Arvind Kumar Rohil, residents of Shastri Nagar, Jagraon.

Police said raids were being conducted at suspected locations to trace and arrest them.

Acting on information received by the agriculture and farmers welfare department, a team led by chief agriculture officer, Ludhiana, Gurdeep Singh, and Jagraon agriculture development officer (ADO) Jaswant Singh searched the two warehouses near Dispensary Road on the route towards Sherpur Kalan village.

During the raid, the officials found stocks of fertilisers and pesticides stored at the premises. According to the department, the warehouses were being used to store the agricultural inputs without the requisite authorisation.

In his complaint to the police, ADO Jaswant Singh alleged that the fertilisers and pesticides had been stored illegally and that the owners were misleading and cheating unsuspecting farmers.

Bus Stand police post in-charge Atma Singh said a case was registered against the two brothers on the department’s complaint. They have been booked under Section 13 of the Insecticides Act, 1968; Rules 10 and 15; Sections 7 and 8 of the Fertiliser (Control) Order, 1985; Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act; and Sections 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.