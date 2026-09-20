Ricky Kej on upcoming India tour, says BTS should compete for Grammys' mainstream categories | Interview

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ricky spoke about why the damru became the starting point for the tour, his concerns about the way Asian music is represented at the Grammys , and why he believes traditional Indian musicians need to rethink the live concert experience.

The idea behind the tour comes from something much older than the technology that will power it. Ricky has built the show around the damru, an instrument closely associated with Lord Shiva and Indian spirituality. For him, it also connects naturally with the environmental themes that have been central to his music for years.

The tour, staged in support of UNICEF, will travel across India between October and December 2026, with shows announced in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and Mumbai, alongside upcoming dates in Ahmedabad and Chennai. Unlike a conventional concert, DAMROOH is designed as a fully seated symphonic experience, with Ricky bringing together a large ensemble of musicians and a production built around sound, visuals and technology.

Three-time Grammy Award-winning composer and environmentalist Ricky Kej is taking his biggest Indian live show yet to audiences across the country. Titled DAMROOH – Dance To The Cosmic Spirit, the arena tour will bring together orchestral music, electronic sounds, Indian folk and traditional music with an immersive visual production.

Why the damru became the starting point Environmental awareness and sustainability have been at the centre of Ricky’s work for much of the past decade. With DAMROOH, he wanted to connect those ideas with something deeply rooted in Indian culture.

"For me, most of my music, you know, for the last 10 years has been about the environment. It's been about sustainability, positive social impact around those areas," Kej explains. "So the thing is that, for me, DAMROOH was a beautiful concept simply because it is the first sound of creation. And also it's an ancient sound very representative of Indian culture and most importantly, like you know, the damru is associated with the deity Lord Shiva."

For Ricky, the instrument's spiritual meaning also aligns closely with his interest in the environment and coexistence. "Lord Shiva is considered to be the protector of the five elements of nature and the embodiment of coexistence," he adds. "So all of that seamlessly came together, of you know, environmental consciousness and spirituality."

The scale of DAMROOH is considerably larger than a conventional orchestral concert. The show is being designed around a fully seated audience, a large ensemble and an elaborate production setup. That also means the musicians have to work with considerable precision to make the different elements of the performance come together.

Ricky on Asian music and the Grammys Ricky’s perspective on the global music industry is shaped by his own Grammy journey. A three-time Grammy winner, including two wins forDivine Tides, he has experienced the awards from within rather than simply observing them from the outside. That experience informs his views on how Asian music is categorised and represented at the Grammys, particularly amid the discussion around the newly introduced Asian Pop category and BTS submitting their album ARIRANG for consideration.

Ricky questions whether region-specific categories can truly capture the enormous diversity of music coming from the continent. "I feel that the people who advise the Grammys and the people who are probably sitting on these committees are people who are Asian people but they are but they've lived in America all their lives so they are very much entrenched within the American system of the music industry rather than understanding ground realities that are in Asia because they've overlooked so many things," he notes.

For Ricky, the issue is not simply about K-pop or any one genre. He believes Asia's musical identity is far broader, encompassing Indian classical music, folk traditions, and music from several regions that do not necessarily fit neatly into a single category. He also feels that artists who have achieved worldwide recognition should be able to compete in categories that carry the same broad recognition and history as the Grammys’ established mainstream fields.

"If I were BTS and I were to submit my music for the Grammys, I would like to submit it in a category which has some historical significance, like Best Pop Album, Best Pop Performance, or Best Pop Group, you know, performance," Ricky says.

He draws on his own Grammy experience to explain why he prefers categories that are open to artists regardless of where they come from. He adds, "The categories which I won, they are mainstream categories like I won in best new age, which anybody from any region in the world can win that particular award, and similarly, I won for best immersive audio album, which also anybody can win because the immersive audio album I won against Christina Aguilera and The Chainsmokers."

The recognition has also changed the way Ricky approaches his own work. Having already received some of the industry's biggest honours, he says he no longer feels the same need to seek outside validation before making creative choices. He says, "I do not need to prove myself in any possible way, you know, because I can just do whatever I feel like doing when it comes to creativity and when it comes to music. I do not need to look for validation from anybody anymore."