‘Dua has a baby sister!’: Kriti Sanon, Aditya Dhar and more congratulate Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone on second baby
Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bipasha Basu and more Bollywood stars congratulated the couple on the special news.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their second child, a baby daughter, on Saturday. The actor couple made the announcement through their Instagram account via a joint post. Several actors from Bollywood rushed to the comments section to congratulate the couple.
How Bolly stars reacted
Aditya Dhar, who directed Ranveer in Dhurandhar, commented, "Pehle Lakshmi aayi, ab Saraswati bhi aa gayi!! So, so happy for you guys. Another little angel in the family. God bless her with all the love and happiness in the world."
Actor Kriti Sanon wrote, "Awww!! congratulations you guys!!! ♥️♥️♥️Dua has a baby sister!!! Such a blessing!" Alia Bhatt, who has starred with Ranveer in Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani and Gully Boy, commented with multiple red heart, sun and dancing girls emoticons. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor commented, “Congratulations, Girls are the best!” Sonam Kapoor added, “What a dream… congratulations."
Deep Dive
About Deepika and Ranveer
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married on November 18, 2018, in a private destination wedding at Lake Como in Italy. The couple welcomed their daughter, Dua, on September 8, 2024.
The couple shared the pregnancy news on April 19, 2026, with their fans on Instagram with a post where their daughter Dua was holding a positive pregnancy kit. Ahead of the due date, the couple also shared pictures from their pregnancy photoshoot, giving fans a glimpse of this special phase of their lives.
Just a day ago, Deepika and Ranveer visited the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings. As they made their way through the temple, they were surrounded by heavy security as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood couple. Despite the chaos, Deepika and Ranveer smiled and waved at their fans.
Before this visit, on Thursday, Ranveer visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. He arrived at the pandal alone He was dressed in a white chikankari kurta and pyjama for the occasion. The actor made his way through the pandal and also greeted fans who gathered around him for a glimpse of the actor.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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