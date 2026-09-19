Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh announce arrival of their second baby girl, check out the post
Actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have joyfully welcomed their second child, a baby girl.
Dua Singh Padukone has finally become an elder sister- to a baby girl! Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took to Instagram on Saturday evening to announce the arrival of the latest member of their family.
They shared a picture of a small footprint, with “Welcome baby girl”, written on it, along with the date of her birth- 19.9.2026. It had Dua, Deepika and Ranveer's names mentioned below. A nazar emoji was put in the caption too.
Their friends from the fraternity wasted no time in congratulating the family. Actor Sonu Sood, singer Shreya Ghoshal, designer Masaba Gupta, actor Kriti Kharbanda and many others expressed their joy at the news in the comments section.
Deepika and Ranveer had been spotted on Friday seeking blessings at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Their second pregnancy was made public on April 19 earlier this year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.Read More