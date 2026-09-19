Manju Warrier files defamation suit against filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan
The actor's counsel said the court has also issued a temporary injunction restraining Sasidharan from allegedly defaming the female actor.
A Munsiff court in Kochi on Saturday issued notice to filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan and two others in an injunction suit alleging defamation of actor Manju Warrier. As per the latest update from PTI, Third Additional Munsiff Court Judge Reeja R Nair issued notices to Sasidharan, Shajan Skaria, who runs a Malayalam online news portal, and to Meta Platforms Inc.
What did the petition say?
The petition was filed under Section 26 of the Code of Civil Procedure.
The court directed that the summons be returned on November 5, when the petition will be heard.
Warrier's counsel Santhi M said the court has also issued a temporary injunction restraining Sasidharan from allegedly defaming the female actor.
"A person named Sanal Kumar Sasidharan continuously defames Manju Warrier, gives false news against her, and creates around 10,000 pieces of content daily on media and social media to defame her," she told reporters.
"We have filed an injunction suit. In that suit, the Munsiff Court has now issued a temporary order instructing him not to defame Manju Warrier anymore. The Munsiff Court has issued a temporary injunction against Sasidharan," she said.
Santhi said Warrier had filed criminal cases against Sasidharan in 2022 and 2023 and had given statements before the court.
"Despite this, he continues to defame her on social media platforms by making false statements," she alleged.
Santhi said the court had also directed Meta to remove alleged defamatory content against Warrier from its social media platform.
Sasidharan is currently on a hunger strike in front of the state Secretariat demanding the release of the Hema Committee report, a high-level probe into the irregularities flagged by it and an inquiry into the alleged conspiracy behind the registration of two cases against him based on complaints by Warrier.
In 2025, Manju starred in L2: Empuraan, and this year she starred in Mr X. She now has Nere Chovva, HappiLoop, Odiyan: The Age of Illusion, and Ameriki Pandit lined up.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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