Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh blessed with second baby girl
Deepika Padukone got married to Ranveer Singh in a picturesque ceremony at Lake Como, Italy in 2018. They welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, in 2024.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on Saturday. In a joint Instagram post, Deepika announced the arrival of their second child. The picture had the imprint of a small baby feet, and the names of Ranveer, Deepika and Dua were written under it, with the date 19/9/2026.
Take a look:
About Deepika and Ranveer
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married on November 18, 2018, in a private destination wedding at Lake Como in Italy. The couple welcomed their daughter, Dua, on September 8, 2024.
The couple shared the pregnancy news on April 19, 2026, with their fans on Instagram with a post where their daughter Dua was holding a positive pregnancy kit. Ahead of the due date, the couple also shared pictures from their pregnancy photoshoot, giving fans a glimpse of this special phase of their lives.
Deepika at Siddhivinayak Temple
Just a day ago, Deepika and Ranveer visited the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings. As they made their way through the temple, they were surrounded by heavy security as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood couple. Despite the chaos, Deepika and Ranveer smiled and waved at their fans.
Before this visit, on Thursday, Ranveer visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. He arrived at the pandal alone He was dressed in a white chikankari kurta and pyjama for the occasion. The actor made his way through the pandal and also greeted fans who gathered around him for a glimpse of the actor.
How motherhood changed Deepika Padukone
Deepika has previously spoken about motherhood and how it has transformed her perspective on life. In an October 2025 interview with CNBC-TV18, she reflected on how becoming a parent has reshaped her personality and priorities.
She shared that while she considered herself a patient person even before welcoming Dua, motherhood has significantly increased her tolerance and emotional depth. “It pushes you out of your comfort zone and makes you a social person; I’ve never been a social person. Having to interact with other parents, and now playschool, motherhood just pushes you out of your comfort zone in a good way,” she had said.
On the work front, Deepika is set to star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. She will also star alongside Allu Arjun in Atlee’s upcoming sci-fi film Raaka. Ranveer, meanwhile, was last seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He is currently preparing for Pralay, a post-apocalyptic thriller that is in production.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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