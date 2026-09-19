Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh blessed with second baby girl

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on Saturday. In a joint Instagram post, Deepika announced the arrival of their second child. The picture had the imprint of a small baby feet, and the names of Ranveer, Deepika and Dua were written under it, with the date 19/9/2026.

About Deepika and Ranveer Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married on November 18, 2018, in a private destination wedding at Lake Como in Italy. The couple welcomed their daughter, Dua, on September 8, 2024.

The couple shared the pregnancy news on April 19, 2026, with their fans on Instagram with a post where their daughter Dua was holding a positive pregnancy kit. Ahead of the due date, the couple also shared pictures from their pregnancy photoshoot, giving fans a glimpse of this special phase of their lives.

Deepika at Siddhivinayak Temple Just a day ago, Deepika and Ranveer visited the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings. As they made their way through the temple, they were surrounded by heavy security as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood couple. Despite the chaos, Deepika and Ranveer smiled and waved at their fans.

Before this visit, on Thursday, Ranveer visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. He arrived at the pandal alone He was dressed in a white chikankari kurta and pyjama for the occasion. The actor made his way through the pandal and also greeted fans who gathered around him for a glimpse of the actor.

How motherhood changed Deepika Padukone Deepika has previously spoken about motherhood and how it has transformed her perspective on life. In an October 2025 interview with CNBC-TV18, she reflected on how becoming a parent has reshaped her personality and priorities.

She shared that while she considered herself a patient person even before welcoming Dua, motherhood has significantly increased her tolerance and emotional depth. “It pushes you out of your comfort zone and makes you a social person; I’ve never been a social person. Having to interact with other parents, and now playschool, motherhood just pushes you out of your comfort zone in a good way,” she had said.