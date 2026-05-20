BTS announce Arirang Busan concerts with live theatre screenings on June 13; where can desi ARMY watch it in India?

Global K-pop phenomenon BTS are officially returning to the stage where an important chapter of their journey once paused. The group has announced a massive anniversary concert at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium on June 13, with the performance set to be broadcast live in cinemas worldwide. For fans across the globe, especially ARMY, the concert carries deep emotional significance. The June 13 show marks BTS’s return to the same venue where the group last performed together nearly three years and eight months ago before stepping away for South Korea’s mandatory military service. BTS announce Arirang Busan concerts with live theatre screenings on June 13. (Hybe)

The ARIRANG World Tour reaches historic scale The Busan concert is part of BTS’s ongoing ARIRANG World Tour, which has already become one of the most ambitious global tours ever mounted by a Korean act. The tour currently spans 34 cities and includes 85 scheduled performances worldwide. Early shows in Goyang and Tokyo generated enormous global attention, with millions of fans tuning in through live cinema screenings and digital streaming platforms.

The opening concerts were also livestreamed internationally through multiple theatre chains, including a special partnership with PVR Inox Cinemas in India. At the same time, the concerts streamed globally through Netflix, allowing fans to experience the performances from home.

The group’s official comeback celebrations in Seoul also drew massive public crowds earlier this year. Reports from local authorities estimated that more than 200,000 fans gathered near Gwanghwamun Square in South Korea to celebrate BTS’s return to the stage.