There's more to Busan than just zombie lore: 7 stops to discover the city's soul

If the first thing to come to your mind when someone says Busan, isn't cult classic Korean zombie film Train to Busan (2016) — there's a 90-percent chance you're lying.
The fact that the film was pure fiction is obvious, but what isn't, is that the city is actually a thriving hive of culture and bustle. As the South Korean spot gears up to host this year's International Children's Book Fair, with thousands trooping in to attend from overseas (0ver 60,000 as per a Travel and Tour World report), don't forget to add this lush city on your travel list before the year ends. UK travel blogger Helena Bradbury has just the 7-stop itinerary to help you inhale all that the city has to offer.
Gamcheon Culture village
Arrive early and start your day by exploring the Little Prince and Fox statue, followed by a visit to Gamnae Café for coffee. Walk to the Sky Garden Observatory before browsing souvenir shops. After tteokbokki for lunch from a street stall, visit the Gamcheon Little Museum. Have an Instagram photo shoot against the alley murals and pastel houses. End the day after enjoying the sunset from the staircase viewpoint.
Take the market street route to reach the temple gate. The 12 Zodiac statues make for the perfect Instagram grab before you cross the stone bridge over to the main temple. Offer prayers at main Buddha hall followed by a visit to the Haesu Gwaneum Daebul or the Sea Goddess statue. if you start your day early, you can also catch the sun rising over the ocean from the terrace point. Head over for some delicious local brekky to the markets.
Haeundae blueline park
Board the Haeundae Sky Capsule right away as you enjoy the coastal views along Dalmaji Hill. Visit the lighthouse by the Cheongsapo Station followed by some coffee at Cheongsapo Café Street. Ride the beach train to Songjeong Station and stroll the beach boardwak before heading for some beachside lunch.
This one's going to be a fever dream if you're one of those who voraciously upload Instagram stories! Breathe in the inspiration along the 'Dream' theme walls at mural-alley Zone 1. Make a wish on the mosaic Wish stairs (there's plenty wishes to go around with its 192 steps).. Ride or watch the mini monorail cable car followed by coffee hour at Gakbatgol Book Café overlooking the hillside. The oncoming zones carry the themes 'hope', 'family' and 'freedom' on the murals. Admire the city's panoramic skyline from the Buksan-ri Public Parking elevator viewpoint. Indulge in some quick shopping followed by a hearty, local lunch.
Seomyeon district and Jeonpo Cafe Street
Begin the day by exploring the Seomyeon Underground Shopping Center. Decompress with a walk and some grub at the Jeonpo Café Street. There's lots of street exploring to do here with regular replenishments. Café Waveon is a popular choice for lunch, followed by a stroll through mural alleys and boutique shops. The desserts here come highly recommended, as do the multiple rounds of shopping.
The only thing you need to be scared of here, is that you're not going to want to come back!