Daayra box office collection day 2: Kareena Kapoor film has a steady growth, collects more than ₹1 crore
Daayra box office collection day 2: The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It opened to positive reviews.
Daayra box office collection day 2: Kareena Kapoor received positive reviews for her understated performance in the investigative thriller Daayra, which released in theatres on Friday. The Meghna Gulzar film, which also stars Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role, has been steady at the box office- showing that good content will always find its audience.
Daayra box office report card
The latest update from Sacnilk states that Daayra has managed to collect ₹1.60 crore on its second day of release. It is a jump from its opening day numbers, which stood at ₹1 crore. The total nett collection now stands at ₹2.60 crore after two days of release. A film like Daayra will always rely on positive word of mouth to hold its ground at the box office, and with that happening, it is expected that the film will fare well in the upcoming days.
All about Daayra
Written (co-written by Yash Keswani and Sima Agarwal) and directed by Meghna Gulzar, the story revolves around Ajooni (Kareena Kapoor), who heads an SIT investigating a police encounter. It involves multiple men accused of gang-raping a young girl and then burning her to death. The encounter was carried out by DCP Raman Kumar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) and his team, who claim they all tried to flee during custody. What Ajooni uncovers during the investigation forms the crux of the story.
The film deals with the aftermath of a rape and murder and the functioning of the justice system. The director said she does not want to lose optimism though there are issues that trouble her. "There is outrage in me, I will not deny it and there has been for many years but one can't lose hope, one cannot stop being optimistic. Therefore, all I can do is create cinema that helps to keep that hope alive, or ask the question, or maybe enforce change," the director of critically-acclaimed movies such as Talvar, Raazi, Chhapaak and Sam Bahadur, told PTI during a media interaction ahead of release.
Meghna said she saw a form of redemption in the developments that followed the release of her earlier films Talvar and Chhapaak, which also engaged with questions of crime, justice and social change.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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