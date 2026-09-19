Daayra box office collection day 2: Kareena Kapoor film has a steady growth, collects more than ₹1 crore

Written (co-written by Yash Keswani and Sima Agarwal) and directed by Meghna Gulzar, the story revolves around Ajooni (Kareena Kapoor), who heads an SIT investigating a police encounter. It involves multiple men accused of gang-raping a young girl and then burning her to death. The encounter was carried out by DCP Raman Kumar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) and his team, who claim they all tried to flee during custody. What Ajooni uncovers during the investigation forms the crux of the story.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Daayra has managed to collect ₹1.60 crore on its second day of release. It is a jump from its opening day numbers, which stood at ₹1 crore. The total nett collection now stands at ₹2.60 crore after two days of release. A film like Daayra will always rely on positive word of mouth to hold its ground at the box office, and with that happening, it is expected that the film will fare well in the upcoming days.

Daayra box office collection day 2 : Kareena Kapoor received positive reviews for her understated performance in the investigative thriller Daayra, which released in theatres on Friday. The Meghna Gulzar film, which also stars Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role, has been steady at the box office- showing that good content will always find its audience.

The film deals with the aftermath of a rape and murder and the functioning of the justice system. The director said she does not want to lose optimism though there are issues that trouble her. "There is outrage in me, I will not deny it and there has been for many years but one can't lose hope, one cannot stop being optimistic. Therefore, all I can do is create cinema that helps to keep that hope alive, or ask the question, or maybe enforce change," the director of critically-acclaimed movies such as Talvar, Raazi, Chhapaak and Sam Bahadur, told PTI during a media interaction ahead of release.

Meghna said she saw a form of redemption in the developments that followed the release of her earlier films Talvar and Chhapaak, which also engaged with questions of crime, justice and social change.