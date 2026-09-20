NDA united, will score a hat-trick in 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls: Anupriya Patel

Union minister of state and Apna Dal (Sonelal) president Anupriya Patel on Saturday said there were no differences among the constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The alliance would contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections unitedly and form the government for a third consecutive term with a bigger majority than in the 2017 and 2022 elections, she asserted. Union minister of state and Apna Dal (S) president Anupriya Patel in Prayagraj on Saturday. (HT Photo)

She was addressing a workers’ meeting at the Circuit House in Prayagraj. Patel, who is the Union minister of state for health and family welfare as well as chemicals and fertilisers, called upon party workers to start preparations for the assembly elections and strengthen the organisation down to the booth level.

“The NDA is completely united and all its constituents are preparing for the elections together,” she said, likening the alliance to the five fingers of a hand that remain together and work in coordination.

Asked about seat-sharing among NDA constituents, she said no discussions had taken place on the issue so far.

“At present, the focus is on preparing to fight the elections strongly. There is no difference over seat-sharing. When the elections draw closer, all constituents will sit together and discuss the matter,” she said.

Earlier, Patel attended the 20th edition of the Rozgar Mela at Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU) as the chief guest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the employment fair organised at 45 locations across the country and distributed appointment letters to more than 51,000 selected candidates. The programme was telecast live at all the venues.

At the Atal Auditorium of UPRTOU, Patel distributed appointment letters to 81 candidates selected for various government departments, including the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Jal Shakti, Central Industrial Security Force, Railways and India Post.

Central GST commissioner Ranjit Kumar said the Rozgar Mela provided an important opportunity to connect the talent and determination of young people with the service of the nation.

MLAs Vachaspati and Guru Prasad Maurya, North Central Railway chief personnel officer Subodh Vishwakarma, additional commissioner M Rahman and joint commissioner Rahul T Parmar were among those present.