Man kills 31-yr-old wife after fight over cooking in south Delhi

New Delhi: A 31-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband following a dispute over cooking at their house in south Delhi’s Tigri area on Friday evening, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police identified the deceased as Poonam and her husband, the accused as 35-year-old Kamlesh. He worked as a welder, and the couple had been married for over 12-13 years and have three children aged around nine to 10 years, police said.

Police said the incident took place around 7 pm at their house.

Kamlesh had come home from work in an intoxicated condition and demanded that Poonam cook eggs for him. However, Poonam refused as she had already started cooking vegetables. This led to a dispute, and Kamlesh allegedly shot her dead, a senior police officer who refused to be named said.

According to police, one of their neighbours, who heard a loud sound from the couple’s house, knocked on their door. The children were also heard crying, following which the neighbours asked Kamlesh to open the door.

Police said Kamlesh allegedly tried to flee the spot and told neighbours that Poonam had shot herself. However, neighbours said he seemed suspicious, so they caught him and informed the police.

The accused was arrested under sections of murder under BNS and Arms Acts, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (south) Anant Mittal said, “A police team reached the spot and took the accused into custody. The woman’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway.”

Police said they are trying to ascertain the source of the weapon, which seems to be illegal.