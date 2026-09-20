Ludhiana: Pashu Palan Mela ends with emphasis on biosecurity, better farm practices

The two-day Pashu Palan Mela organised by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) concluded on Saturday, highlighting the importance of farm biosecurity, scientific animal husbandry and value addition for livestock farmers. Visitors at the Pashu Palan Mela in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The mela brought farmers in direct contact with experts, technologies and practical interventions related to animal husbandry and allied activities. More than 100 stalls set up by university departments, Punjab government departments, medicine and machinery firms and other organisations showcased products, technologies and services covering livestock, dairy and fisheries.

At the closing and prize distribution ceremony, Punjab state information commissioner Harpreet Singh Sandhu was the chief guest, while PAU registrar and officiating vice-chancellor Sukhjeet Pal Singh was the guest of honour.

Sandhu said it was a matter of pride that the university was named after the second Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Angad Dev Ji. He appreciated the varsity’s efforts to bring scientists and farmers together through exhibitions, live demonstrations and other practical interventions.

The university’s vice-chancellor Jatinder Paul Singh Gill said, “Feedback from farmers is important for shaping future research.”

He urged them to share their suggestions with the university and try products developed by its scientists to improve animal health and farm productivity.

Director of extension education Ravinder Singh Grewal said the university was promoting value addition to animal products as an avenue to increase farm income, adding that women could also undertake such activities from home.

The university showcased and demonstrated a range of value-added products, including flavoured milk, lassi, paneer, meat and egg pickles, koftas, patties, meatballs and fish-based products. Farmers were also introduced to technologies such as bypass fat and mineral mixtures for animal feed, balanced feeding practices and the benefits of artificial insemination.

The College of Fisheries showcased different farmable fish species, including carp, catfish, shrimp and ornamental fish.

The Centre for One Health created awareness among people and pet owners about diseases that can spread from animals to humans, while experts from the university’s Veterinary Hospital apprised farmers of clinical services available for animal health problems.

Several publications and products developed by university scientists were also launched during the mela. These included booklets on entrepreneurship, equine management, dairy and poultry start-ups, biosecurity in fish farming and sustainable agriculture, livestock and fisheries practices.

A mobile app for pig management and a hair shampoo prepared from goat milk were also released.

Progressive farmers who built successful livelihoods after receiving training from the university, as well as those who secured prizes in the crop-produce competitions, were felicitated along with organisations associated with the varsity.

Punjab state information commissioner Harpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrish Vaid and former additional director of extension education Parminder Singh were also honoured on the occasion.