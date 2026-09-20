Uttar Pradesh govt plans district-level emergency rescue, treatment system for mishap-hit cattle

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to establish an emergency rescue and prompt treatment system for cattle in every district to ensure immediate medical attention to animals injured in road accidents Chief minister Yogi Adityanath meets the chairman and officials of the Uttar Pradesh Go Seva Ayog (Cow Service Commission) on Saturday. (PTI PHOTO)

The decision, according to a government spokesman, was discussed at a meeting between chief minister Yogi Adityanath and office-bearers of the Uttar Pradesh Go Seva Ayog at his official residence here on Saturday. The meeting also focused on improving the management of gaushalas, preventing cattle diseases and linking cow protection with rural livelihoods.

The chief minister directed officials to promote scientific research into Panchgavya-based treatment at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Veterinary Science University and Cow Research Institute, Mathura, and the Government Ayurvedic College, Lucknow.

“The move seeks to explore the therapeutic potential of cow-based products through research,” the spokesman said.

Yogi also stressed timely vaccination and prompt treatment to prevent Lumpy Skin Disease and Foot-and-Mouth Disease, directing that negligence in disease prevention and cattle care should invite action.

He called for regular inspections of gaushalas, saying inspections should not merely identify shortcomings but ensure their time-bound resolution. Officials were directed to monitor cleanliness, green fodder, straw, drinking water and shelter arrangements, with special care for sick and weak cattle.

The government also plans to involve women’s self-help groups, farmer-producer organisations (FPOs), farmers and cattle rearers in manufacturing, packaging, value addition and marketing of cow dung- and cow urine-based products.

The Commission proposed expanding livelihood opportunities through organic manure, Jeevamrit, Beejamrit, natural pest controllers and biogas. It also suggested greater participation of cattle rearers under the Mukhyamantri Nirashrit Govansh Sahbhagita Yojana and development of cattle sheds, urine tanks, grazing land and year-round fodder availability.