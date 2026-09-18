Why are you always feeling cold? 7 possible reasons behind constant chills, cold hands and feet

According to Tamanna Singh, estrogen plays an important role in regulating blood flow and circulation. As estrogen levels drop during perimenopause, blood vessels don't dilate as efficiently, which can leave your hands, feet, and even your whole body feeling colder than usual, regardless of the room temperature around you.

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If you're constantly reaching for a sweater while everyone around you seems perfectly fine, your hormones could genuinely be the reason, not just your tolerance for temperature. In this edition of ‘Your body is trying to tell you,’ HT Lifestyle spoke toTamanna Singh, certified menopause coach and co- founder of Menoveda, to understand the everyday and health-related reasons you may be feeling chilly.

Sleep also has a part to play here. Poor sleep affects how well your body regulates temperature overnight, which is why some women notice they feel cold specifically after a bad night, even if the room hasn't changed at all. And stress can narrow blood vessels temporarily too, meaning a genuinely tense week can leave you feeling chillier than usual, quite literally.

Lack of sleep and stress

Tamanna highlighted that low iron is a frequently missed cause too. Iron helps carry oxygen through your blood, and when levels are low, circulation to your extremities weakens, leaving fingers and toes cold even in a genuinely warm room. This is especially common in women with heavier periods during perimenopause, since blood loss month after month can quietly deplete iron stores without anyone connecting the dots.

“The thyroid is another major piece of this puzzle. It controls your metabolic rate, essentially how much heat your body generates on its own,” highlighted Tamanna Singh. An underactive thyroid, which becomes noticeably more common as women age, can leave you feeling cold, sluggish, and low on energy all at once, often alongside hair thinning or weight changes.

What can help? Here’s what you can do:

● Get a simple thyroid and iron panel done if this feeling is constant

● Layer clothing rather than relying on one heavy layer to compensate

● Include iron-rich foods like leafy greens, jaggery, and lentils in your daily meals

● Move your body regularly, since circulation genuinely improves with consistent activity

Feeling cold occasionally is normal, especially with weather changes. Feeling cold constantly, especially alongside fatigue, hair thinning, or low mood, is usually your body flagging something worth investigating properly.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.