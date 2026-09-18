Are your PMOS symptoms surprising you? Gynaecologist Dr Arushi Singh reveals the benefits of individualized homeopathy

She said, “How long are the cycles? Does she miss periods for months? When did the changes begin? Then there are other questions. Has she gained or lost weight recently? Does she have acne or unwanted hair growth? Is she experiencing hair fall? What is her appetite like? Food cravings, digestive complaints, sleep, and stress also come up during the conversation. So do energy level and emotional well-being. Previous treatment also matters. If she is trying to conceive, that becomes an important part of the discussion as well. All these details help build a picture of the patient rather than simply putting a label of PMOS.”

In homeopathic practice, case-taking is an important part of the consultation. The discussion isn't limited to asking when the patient's last period was.

“PMOS is not one fixed pattern. I may see two women with the same diagnosis, but their complaints can be completely different. Before suggesting a treatment, it is important to understand what the condition looks like in that particular woman. As a homeopathic consultant, these differences really matter more,” Gynecologist Dr Arushi Singh tells Health Shots .

Actually, every woman with PCOS/ PMOS can have a different set of symptoms. For one, irregular or missed periods may be the biggest concern. Others may struggle with acne, excess facial hair, or hair fall. Some women mainly struggle with weight changes, while others come to a doctor because they are finding it difficult to conceive. Here comes the magic of homeopathy. A homeopathic consultant considers each symptom separately and treats every patient individually.

Conversation around PCOS or PMOS often starts and ends with the diagnosis. Irregular periods, weight gain, acne, or difficulty in conceiving are quickly linked to PMOS. But when a woman seeks a homeopathic consultation, the focus goes beyond the diagnosis itself. An individualized approach to homeopathy can treat PMOS more simply.

Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust. Career journey and experience Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon. From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?” Subject expertise With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions. In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context. Education and professional background Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers.

What is individualization in homeopathy? This is where homeopathy places particular emphasis on individualization. Homeopathy does not work only with the name of the diagnosed problem. It considers the symptoms and how they appear in a particular person. In classical homeopathy, the remedy is selected after looking at the totality of symptoms. The diagnosis itself does not decide the prescription. Once the detailed history is taken and the symptoms are analyzed, and reperforation may be used to identify remedies that correspond most closely to the individual case. Therefore, the remedy is not automatically the same for two women with PMOS.

Dr Arushi Singh explained, “Sometimes the menstrual complaint may look similar, but the rest of the case tells a different story. One patient may have prominent skin symptoms, another may have marked hair loss or digestive complaints, while another may have a very different overall picture. These details are important when individualizing a homeopathic prescription.”

There is also a reason to look at PMOS as more than just a menstrual problem. The condition can affect reproductive health, metabolic health and psychological wellbeing. The 2023 international PMOS guideline also recommends taking the woman's individual symptoms, health concerns and preferences into account.

She said, “Every woman brings a different story to the consultation. That story matters. In homeopathy, understanding that individual picture is an important part of deciding the prescription. Looking beyond that label can help make the consultation more meaningful and, most importantly, more individual. At the same time, individualized care should not mean ignoring the need for proper diagnosis or medical evaluation. Long gaps between periods, significant fertility concerns, or other worrying symptoms should be appropriately assessed.”

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