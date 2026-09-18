Bored of basic desserts? Here’s how to personalise your ice cream with unique flavours, textures and toppings

There is a popular saying that we always have a separate stomach for dessert. Naturally, desserts are often the most anticipated course of any meal. But why settle for something predictable the next time you dine out? You can customise the next time you dine out, or you can make your special right at home. Desserts provide plenty of room for creativity, allowing you to experiment with unexpected flavour and texture combinations and personalise every scoop to suit your mood!



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Sangeeta Nagar, director of smöoy India, an ice cream brand, told HT Lifestyle how people can personalise their dessert experience by combining different flavours, introducing contrasting textures, and choosing toppings that complement the base.

Flavour The first is to choose the base flavour. What should you go for? Each option has a distinct flavour profile, and the base sets the direction for the rest of your dessert.

“Fruit-based flavours can work well for a fresher, lighter combination, while chocolate, caramel and nut-based options can be used for richer pairings. A yoghurt-based dessert, with its naturally light and tangy character, also gives plenty of room for experimenting with sweeter or fruitier additions,” Sangeeta distinguished the base flavours.

You can also combine two flavours. Although some pairings may seem unusual on paper, she believed they can taste surprisingly delicious together.