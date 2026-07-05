Looking for a healthy sweet treat? Try these 3 guilt-free summer desserts made with fresh fruits

Whether you are a fitness enthusiast or someone who is trying to stay fit and healthy, eating healthy is one of the first things that comes across the mind. Additionally, if you are also someone for whom it is hard to give up on sweets, try these chef-approved recipes shared by Chef Umesh Singh, executive chef, Novotel New Delhi City Centre. Here’s a breakdown of recipes for each. Guilt-free summer desserts to make the most of seasonal fruits. (Unsplash)

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Mango yoghurt parfait Ingredients required: Mango, Greek yoghurt and granola

Recipe: Mango yoghurt parfait is a simple yet elegant dessert that layers fresh mango cubes with chilled Greek Yoghurt and a sprinkle of granola. The natural sweetness of ripe mangoes pairs beautifully with the creamy Yoghurt, creating a dessert that feels indulgent while remaining nutritious. Serve it in a glass and garnish with mint leaves for a fresh summer presentation.

Nutritional value: Mangoes are highly nutritious, delivering powerful immune support, better digestion, and improved heart health.