Fitness enthusiast-actor Milind Soman on cycling from Mumbai to Goa: It was a test for my mind, body

Milind Usha Soman completed a 600km-journey from Mumbai to Goa by cycling 90km and running 21km daily. He documented his progress on Instagram, calling the experience “amazing” and reflecting on the physical and mental strength such challenges demand. Speaking about the experience, he tells us, “It was never a plan or challenge; it was a test for my mind and body.” Milind Usha Soman

The actor-fitness enthusiast looks at such endeavours as “personal fitness checks: “It’s something I do once or twice a year. It could be for a few days, but I surely do something that is fun and full of new learnings. Like my Mumbai to Goa cycling and running activity. Almost a decade ago, I tried my hand at something similar. I was 50 then, and it was just cycling to Goa. So this time, I decided to take it further. It looks like a physical challenge, but it is actually a mental one,” shares the 59-year-old.

Are there any dos and don’ts that he keeps in mind when taking on such physical activities? “I listen to my body and mind before taking up any new physical challenge. You should question yourself and [if your mind says otherwise], then it’s time to change,” he says.

For Milind, winning titles isn’t the ultimate goal. Sharing his philosophy when taking on challenges, be it a half marathon in Norway or trekking to Kedarnath, he says, “For me, my biggest achievement is not winning trophies. It is to not get any sports injury in life. Hence, I approach everything gradually. I have never slogged in the gym for hours. I do 10-15 minutes of different combinations of exercises, whatever my mind says.”

I approach everything quite gradually, like if I want to start running with small stretches. For me, the first activity we all should get back [to] is sitting on the ground and losing that habit in our lives. Fitness comes later. First, what one needs to maintain is basic mobility."

Milind also shares his practical approach to exercise, "I do10-15 minutes of different combinations of exercises, whatever my mind says." He advises individuals to determine their own desired fitness level, noting that "too much or too little of anything can do no good. So it's better to moderate your diet, and the type of exercise you want to include, and then go for it, but remember it's all in our mind. One should be able to deal with all the complications in a positive manner; the problem is there only when you think of it."