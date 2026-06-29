Delhi gets a taste of GI-tagged Queen pineapple from Tripura and Northeast food, culture at this event

The sweet aroma of pineapples, the sound of folk music, and rows of colourful local stalls are drawing visitors to the Tripura Pineapple Festival. The event brings together food and culture of the Northeast, in the most vibrant way. The three-day Tripura Global Pineapple Festival 2026 opened to public on June 27, which is celebrated as World Pineapple Day. (Photo: Anshita Jain/HT) Here's a sneak peak of the event to entice you to must visit:

Visitors are exploring stalls offering fruit squashes and juices. (Photo: Anshita Jain/HT)

Among those turning up to try out fruit squashes, juices, and gems at the stalls here, are several youngsters.

Anthony Debormar, a stall vendor, showcases a variety of organic food staples from Assam. (Photo: Anshita Jain/HT)

Amid different varieties of rice, stalls here also have bird eye chilli priced at ₹1,300/kg and organic ginger costing ₹300/kg. These two products are o sale and exciting the foodies a lot.

Neha, a visitor spent the day exploring fashion and food stalls, learning about local Assamese culture.

Neha, a visitor at the event, tells us, "It's exciting to see the local farmers who have come all the way from the Northeast to showcase their produce in Delhi. The artisans who are exhibiting their crafts are simply amazing. I'm looking forward to buying earrings made out of bamboo for my friends and family."



Pinky Dutta, a stall vendor, shows how her team is using zero-waste technology to produce pineapple-based products. (Photo: Anshita Jain/HT)

Pinky Dutta, a stall vendor, shares, “We are offering samples of freeze dried candies made out of pineapple. Many visitors have been asking about the technology we use to make these... We use all parts of pineapple to make different products such as the leaves that are used to make vegan leather.”



Handcrafted bamboo, jute bags and photo frames have become quite popular among the shoppers here. (Photo: Anshita Jain/HT)

Some stalls also have photo frames and laptop sleeves made out of bamboo, from Tripura. These are priced between ₹200 and ₹1,000. For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

Don't miss capturing this Christmas Tree made of Queen pineaaples! (Photo: Anshita Jain/HT)