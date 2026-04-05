This chocolate lava cake with 13g protein and just 166 calories, ‘supports your goals, not ruins them’: Full recipe
Craving for a dessert that doesn’t ruin your weight loss plan? Here’s the recipe of a guilt-free chocolate lava cake packed with protein and just 166 calories.
Whether you’re trying to lose weight or simply have a sweet tooth, desserts are something no one can resist. But constantly eating unhealthy desserts can drastically impact your overall health. Sugar isn’t just a concern for those trying to lose weight—it affects everyone. It might not show results immediately, but it can have long-term effects that are irreversible. However, giving up on sugar, especially when you have a sweet tooth, is not an easy task. Fit Flavor Kitchen took to Instagram on March 2, 2026, to share a chocolate lava cake recipe packed with 13g protein and just 166 calories—perfect for guilt-free indulgence.
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Whether you are trying to lose weight or trying to stay fit in your 40s, this dessert can satiate your sweet cravings even at midnight. They said, “This dessert helps your goals or ruins them.”
You can have this cake at anytime of the day and even at mid-night. The best part is that, it doesn't have any unhealthy ingredients that can impact your health. Additionally, it is so quick to make, that even if you are someone with no cooking skill can enjoy it.
Ingredients required for a single serve
- 15g oat flour (blended oats)
- 5g cocoa powder
- 10g protein powder (vanilla or chocolate)
- Sweetener to taste
- Half tsp baking powder
- 35ml almond milk
- 10g chocolate square or a tsp chocolate spread (centre)
Recipe for chocolate lava cake
Here’s the step-by-step process to make guilt-free chocolate lava cake at home:
Step 1: Mix oat flour, cocoa powder, protein powder, sweetener, baking powder, and almond milk together in a bowl.
Step 2: Transfer the ingredients into a small ramekin.
Step 3: Now add chocolate into the mixture, press it in the middle to get a lava burst in the mouth.
Step 4: Microwave it for 25–40s (watch closely)
Step 5: Your chocolate lava cake is ready to satiate your sweet cravings.
They also shared the quantity of nutrients present in the cake. The cake contains around 166 kcal and 13 g of protein.
Pro tip:
Here is the pro-tip you should consider to make your cake even more delicious and healthy.
Use a low-sugar chocolate square for the centre — it melts perfectly and keeps calories in check.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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