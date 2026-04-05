This chocolate lava cake with 13g protein and just 166 calories, ‘supports your goals, not ruins them’: Full recipe

Whether you’re trying to lose weight or simply have a sweet tooth, desserts are something no one can resist. But constantly eating unhealthy desserts can drastically impact your overall health. Sugar isn’t just a concern for those trying to lose weight—it affects everyone. It might not show results immediately, but it can have long-term effects that are irreversible. However, giving up on sugar, especially when you have a sweet tooth, is not an easy task. Fit Flavor Kitchen took to Instagram on March 2, 2026, to share a chocolate lava cake recipe packed with 13g protein and just 166 calories—perfect for guilt-free indulgence. This guilt free chocolate lava cake contain 13g protein and 166 calories. (Unsplash)

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Whether you are trying to lose weight or trying to stay fit in your 40s, this dessert can satiate your sweet cravings even at midnight. They said, “This dessert helps your goals or ruins them.”

You can have this cake at anytime of the day and even at mid-night. The best part is that, it doesn't have any unhealthy ingredients that can impact your health. Additionally, it is so quick to make, that even if you are someone with no cooking skill can enjoy it.