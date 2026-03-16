Nita Ambani receives gorgeous 5-tier cake from ‘very dear friend’ on her wedding anniversary

Nita Ambani received a very special gift from a “dear friend” on her 41st wedding anniversary — a gorgeous five-tier cake inspired by her retail and craftsmanship initiative Swadesh. Mumbai-based celebrity pastry chef Bunty Mahajan, who was tasked with creating the five-tier masterpiece, shared a glimpse of it on social media. Nita and Mukesh Ambani received a cake as a gift from a 'dear friend' on their anniversary

Nita and Mukesh Ambani celebrated 41 years of togetherness on March 8, 2026. Mukesh Ambani is the chairman of Reliance Industries and India’s richest man. His wife Nita Ambani serves as the chairperson of Reliance Foundation and the founder-chairperson of Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

A cake for the Ambanis Bunty Mahajan shared a look at the cake she created for the Ambanis on Instagram yesterday. “It’s that time of the year again, when a very esteemed client of mine puts me through the challenge to gift a very exotic cake to her very dear friend. The theme I was given was Swadesh,” said the Mumbai-based owner of the premium patisserie Deliciae.

(Also read: Nita Ambani feeds chocolate cake to staff member, joins her birthday celebration. Watch)

Mahajan said she did a lot of scouting and research to come up with the concept of a ‘Swadesh’ cake. The five-tier creation incorporated edible designs resembling Indian handlooms with accents of gold, along with a base inspired by Indian carpet weaving designs. The cake came together with lots of floral designs, including the lotus which is India’s national flower.

“I came up with the idea that we can use handloom, textiles and lots of gold work that happens in our fabrics. Another thing with which I tied up the whole thing was with the national flower, which is the lotus. Lotus is known for its purity and resilience… and also comes across very much in Indian art and mythology,” Mahajan explained.