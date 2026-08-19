Apollo hospitals to offer routine services seven days a week

New Delhi: Apollo hospitals on Tuesday announced that its routine healthcare services will now be available across all seven days of the week, including Sundays. Routine services include outpatient consultations, diagnostics, preventive health checks, follow-up consultations and scheduled procedures. (Representative photo)

Under its new initiative, “Always open, always here,” the hospital said that while emergency services have always been available 24/7, now it has extended its routine services such as outpatient consultations, diagnostics, preventive health checks, follow-up consultations and scheduled procedures to Sunday too.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, founder & chairman, Apollo hospitals Group, said, “ We have always been available for emergencies and critical care. We are now extending the same commitment to routine and preventive care across all seven days of the week. This is our seal of service to every Indian.”

He added, “This initiative is also a tribute to every doctor, nurse, technician and healthcare worker at Apollo, and to their families. Healthcare is a profession built on service above self. Their commitment allows us to take this step for patients and families across India.”