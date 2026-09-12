Ajith Kumar ‘extremely thankful’ CM Vijay is waving green flag at Le Mans race; speaks of his colleague with fondness
Ajith Kumar and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister-actor C Joseph Vijay were perceived as rivals in the film industry. They will soon have a reunion at Le Mans.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamil superstar C Joseph Vijay will wave the ceremonial green flag at the Le Mans race in Silverstone, England, on Saturday. Another superstar, Ajith Kumar, will be competing in the race with his team. Talking to the press ahead of the race, he spoke about his colleague of 34 years with nothing but fondness, despite their rumoured rivalry.
Ajith Kumar happy Vijay is now TN CM
Ajith was asked about Vijay attending the race by the press, and he said, “I am extremely thankful to the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, to have taken time off from his busy schedule to come and visit us at Silverstone. We’ve been colleagues in the film industry for the last 34 years, and I’m very happy for him that he’s now the Chief Minister-elect.”
He also expressed hope about India hosting sporting events in the future and added, “They have been doing a lot to promote sports from every discipline, not just motorsport. They’re looking at motorsport as well. I’m glad he accepted the invitation to come and look at what are the logistic-wise, infrastructure-wise, it would take for India, Chennai to host events like the Le Mans series in India. And my wish is to see these events come to India and all of us race in India, you know?”
About Ajith Kumar and Vijay
Ajith debuted as a lead actor in the 1993 film Amaravathy, and Vijay in the 1992 film Naalaiya Theerpu. For over three decades now, both their fans have warred with each other offline and online over their perceived rivalry. They even coined nicknames to mock each other, with Vijay’s fans being called anils (squirrels) and Ajith’s fans called aamais (tortoises/turtles).
So, when the official Le Mans page announced that Vijay would wave the ceremonial green flag at Ajith’s race, fans were shocked. Many expressed surprise that neither fan club would expect something like this to happen in the 2000s. Some X (formerly Twitter) users even claimed to travel just to see Ajith and Vijay together.
“Fans are travelling from Scotland, Ireland, Wales and many other places to London, spending a lot just to witness #CMVijay & Thala #AjithKumar together. My friend’s friend, a Tamil influencer based in Scotland, has already reached London and she’s just one among many fans making the trip. This is not just a meeting, it’s a moment the entire World is waiting for,” wrote an excited fan on X. Several fans are already posting pictures and videos with Ajith and Vijay from the UK.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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