Neem Karoli Baba devotees Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Julia Roberts to feature in Hanuman Ansh sequel? Producer reveals
Producer Namrata Singh spoke about the success of Hanuman Ansh and revealed if Neem Karoli Baba's celebrity followers will feature in the sequel.
Devotional drama Hanuman Ansh is the surprise success of the year. Written, directed and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba. Ever since the film’s success, many wondered if the Baba's celebrity followers, such as Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Julia Roberts, would feature in its sequel. Namrata Singh, who also produced the film, spoke all about it.
Hanuman Ansh sequel to feature celebrity cameos?
Namrata spoke to Bollywood Hungama about Hanuman Ansh being conceived as a trilogy, based on Vishal’s book, Divine Detour: That Changed My Life. When asked if Baba’s celebrity devotees Anushka, Virat or Julia will feature in the sequel, the producer said, “I have reached out to some of them, and (they) were aware of the film earlier.”
Namrata also spoke about how Hanuman Ansh focused on Neem Karoli Baba’s early years up to the Kainchi Dam. She stated that the second part will focus on Kainchi and the third part will be set internationally. “There are thousands of devotees whose life he touched in India and they come first, without doubt. The Kainchi story is about the Indian devotees. The third film will focus on how he put India on the global map by spiritual energy that he transferred to the foreigners, be it Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, Julia Roberts, etc. However, we'll touch on it later (in the third part),” she said.
About Hanuman Ansh
Hanuman Ansh follows the early life of Lakshmi Narayan in pre-Independence India. He leaves home after his mother’s death in search of God. The film details his journey through North India and his transformation into Neem Karoli Baba. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays the titular role. It also stars Chandan Anand, Anil Rastogi, Sugandha Malhotra, Bhagvandas Patel, Neha Paranjpe, Uday Sinh Rajput, Purnima Tiwari and Gautam Tripathi.
The film was made on a modest budget and was released in theatres on August 7. While it initially didn’t bring in the bucks, word of mouth changed its fate after a few days. According to the trade website Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh collected ₹173.63 crore net. The film was released worldwide on September 11 with Hombale Films handling the distribution.
Recently, the film’s team met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Earlier, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended a special screening of the film and later described it as a must-watch spiritual movie for the cinemagoers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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