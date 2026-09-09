Hema Malini says she is very happy that Hanuman Ansh has become a huge box office success: ‘Hanuman ji ka kripa hai’
Hanuman Ansh, the Hindi film made on a shoestring budget, is now a box office sensation with over ₹150 crore nett collection in India.
Hanuman Ansh has been garnering widespread praise from across the nation, with celebrities and political figures lauding the film’s message. Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film is based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba and stars Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role. Now veteran actor Hema Malini has reacted to the film's unprecedented success.
What Hema Malini said about Hanuman Ansh
Speaking to media in Mathura on Wednesday, Hema Malini said, "There is a temple of Hanuman Ji and Neem Karoli Baba here. I always visit here, and today I am very happy that a film has been made about them and it has become a superhit. Ye Hanuman Ji ka hi kripa hai (This is Hanuman Ji's blessing). The girl who made this film is an ordinary, simple girl. She doesn't even know how films are made. But because of her contribution, this film has turned out so well. Everyone is eager to watch it. I also want to watch it."
About Hanuman Ansh
Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj ji. He is believed by his devotees to be an incarnation of Lord Hanuman. The film's synopsis positions “Baba as a saint who remains untouched by power, politics, ownership and praise, while his simple message becomes the spiritual centre of the story.”
Made on a modest budget, the film has exceeded expectations. Released only in India on August 4, the film collected only in lakhs per day after its release. However, a few days later, it saw a surge in collections and turned into a success story. Hanuman Ansh has now crossed the ₹150 crore mark in India. It will be released internationally on September 11.
Bollywood A-lister Varun Dhawan was very vocal in his support for the film. He took to Instagram to share that he watched the film with his mother. He had also encouraged his followers to watch the film. He said, "Please go to the theatre and watch Hanuman Ansh. I just went with my mom, and it was an amazing experience. Take your parents, go with your friends. I highly recommend this film to everyone. No one had told me to make this video, neither had anyone called me; I just wanted to do this. I have had a connection with Lord Hanuman since childhood, but this is something else. This is a purely made film. I will not even call it a film; it’s something divine. You go and experience it." Preity Zinta, Aditya Dhar, Madhur Bhandarkar have also publicly praised the film.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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