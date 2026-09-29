For the first time, Kareena Kapoor hosts Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor on her show, calls her ‘warm and lovely’
Kareena Kapoor surprised fans by sharing a photo with Mira Kapoor on Instagram.
This was definitely not on our 2026 bingo card! Kareena Kapoor shocked the internet on Tuesday evening as she shared a picture with Mira Kapoor on Instagram Stories.
Kareena will host Mira on the new season of her radio show What Women Want. The team up is extra special as this is the first time fans have seen them together. Mira is the wife of Kareena’s ex-boyfriend, Shahid Kapoor.
Sharing the photo with Mira, Kareena wrote, “The absolutely warm and lovely Mira Kapoor on the show today.”
Mira was seen in a cream corset top and black leather skirt while Kareena wore a red top with brown leather skirt.
Kareena and Shahid dated for about four years from 2004-2007. In 2012, she married Saif Ali Khan and Shahid married Mira in 2015.
Kareena and Saif have two sons together, Taimur and Jehangir. Shahid and Mira have daughter Misha and son Zain.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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