Exclusive|Anupriya Nagar on Hanuman Ansh singer Suneel Lodhi's eye treatment; clarifies remark on Akshay Kumar in part 2

The spiritual drama Hanuman Ansh refuses to slow down at the box office. This Vishal Chaturvedi directorial, ever since its third week, has been minting money and even giving tough competition to newer releases. Suneel Lodhi; Anupriya Nagar

Naturally, the team is upbeat. And in a warm gesture, co-producer Anupriya Nagar stepped forward to help a member of the crew. Suneel Lodhi, who is visually impaired, shot to fame when his song Maine Tere Hi Bharose from Hanuman Ansh went viral. Anupriya, moved by the song's connection with the people and contribution to the film, announced that she will be helping in the treatment of his eye.

Also read: Hanuman Ansh producer says those in Bollywood who rejected film later apologised, called it their ‘biggest mistake’

When HT City reaches out to Anupriya, she says she is not to be credited alone, “I book consultation appointments for Suneel ji in Mumbai, after showing the intent and interest to treat his eyes. However the Madhya Pradesh government has gone ahead and helped in his treatment. It’s been a joint effort.”

Apart from this, another piece of news around Hanuman Ansh has been creating headlines. A statement she made about her “favourite actor Akshay Kumar” in an interview, was misconstrued. After sharing Akshay's name with the interviewer, she was further asked whether we would see him in the sequel to Hanuman Ansh, to which she had simply replied “Voh Maharaj ji batayenge.” Many on social media mistook it to be a hint that Akshay will be joining the cast.

However, Anupriya clarifies to us, “I have not said anything regarding Akshay Kumar in part 2. It's false.”