Mumbai Metro's 'touchless spit bin' sparks discussion: 'India has modern problems'

A dedicated “spit box” installed at a Mumbai Metro station has sparked a discussion on social media, with users divided over whether the facility is a practical solution to public spitting or could encourage the habit. The image shows a touchless bin installed at a station operated by Maha Mumbai Metro. (X/@zoru75)

A picture of the dedicated facility went viral after X user Zoru Bhathena shared it with the caption, “My Mumbai Metro, Now with dedicated Spitting Zones.” The image showed a touchless bin installed at a station operated by Maha Mumbai Metro.

The ‘spit box’ appears to have been introduced to address the issue of spitting in public spaces, particularly in busy areas such as metro stations. A sign above the bin carries the logos of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Maha Mumbai Metro and urges commuters to “Be Responsible”.

The sign describes the facility as the “World’s First Defined Place To Spit”. Instructions on how to use the facility are displayed in both Marathi and English. The unit itself is labelled a “Touchless Spit Bin”.