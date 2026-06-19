'Cleaner than New York metro': American woman praises Mumbai Metro experience

An American woman’s first experience on the Mumbai Metro has drawn attention online after she shared her impressions of the city’s rapid transit system. In the video, she compares it with her experience in New York, while highlighting cleanliness, safety features and affordability. American woman shares first impression of Mumbai Metro system. (Instagram/@spicygori)

The post was shared on Instagram by spicygori, run by Liz and Shiv.

First ride, first impressions In the clip, Liz introduces her experience as she enters the metro station. She says, “I’m in Mumbai and I’m taking the metro for the first time.” As she purchases her ticket, she adds, “One ticket is only ₹20,” noting how affordable the service feels.

Walking through the station, she appears impressed by the environment. “The station is so clean, and I love the doors here. It feels very safe,” she says. Once inside the train, she shares her immediate reaction, “First impression? It’s so much cleaner than the metro in New York, and it’s really cold inside. It’s so hot in Mumbai, so the air conditioning feels amazing.”

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She also points out features that stood out to her, saying, “They have a women’s compartment, and I haven’t seen that in other countries.” As her journey ends, she sums up her experience by saying, “The metro here is excellent. America needs to learn from India.”

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