Ex-Goldman Sachs employee on leaving a safe job to launch startup: ‘In India, it’s a family crisis’

An Indian entrepreneur has sparked a discussion online after contrasting how differently people in India and people in the US react when they learn that someone has left a prestigious corporate job to start a company. Ishaan Godha left Goldman Sachs to work on his own startup.

Ishaan Godha, co-founder of Obvious AI and Clearlyy.io, shared an X post about how reactions to his decision to leave Goldman Sachs differed dramatically between India and New York.

The San Francisco-based founder said people in Bangalore often questioned why he would leave a prestigious and secure job, while a stranger in New York was more interested in the challenges facing his startup.

‘Leaving a safe job is a family crisis’ Recalling a recent interaction in New York City, Godha said he was explaining his startup to someone at a coffee shop when the stranger interrupted with a direct question.

“What's your bottleneck?” the man asked.

According to Godha, the exchange stood in stark contrast to the reactions he typically receives in India when he mentions that he left Goldman Sachs to start a company.

“In Bangalore, I tell people I left Goldman Sachs to start a company. The first question is always the same: Why would you leave?’” he wrote.

Godha noted that the stranger did not ask whether quitting was a mistake, whether he was certain about his decision, or whether he had a backup plan. Instead, he asked the Indian entrepreneur what challenges he was facing at his startup.

“Not ‘why.’ Not ‘are you sure.’ Not ‘what's the backup plan,’” he said.