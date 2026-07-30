Mumbai man takes on challenge to find 100 Indians in 1 hour in Times Square. Here’s what happened
Content creator Prannay Joshi documented the challenge that began with him starting a one-hour timer at 9:57 pm.
A Mumbai-based content creator has gone viral after taking on an unusual challenge in New York's Times Square - finding 100 Indians in under an hour.
In an Instagram video, content creator Prannay Joshi documented the challenge that began with him starting a one-hour timer at 9:57 pm. Armed with a camera, he walked through the bustling streets of Times Square, approaching strangers with a simple question: "Are you from India?"
His first interaction gave him an unexpected boost. The very first group he stopped consisted of 12 people and every one of them turned out to be Indian. He then continued weaving through the crowds, speaking to families, tourists and groups of friends as he tried to reach his target.
The numbers rose quickly. Just 15 minutes into the challenge, he had already found 32 Indians. As more people streamed through Times Square, the count continued to climb.
Well before the hour was up, Joshi completed the challenge, revealing that he had found 100 Indians in just 48 minutes. He celebrated the milestone on camera, visibly surprised at how quickly he had reached his goal.
Watch the video below:
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Social media reactions
The video quickly caught the internet's attention, with many users joking that finding Indians abroad is often easier than expected, especially in popular tourist destinations. Several users also pointed to the size of the Indian diaspora across the world.
"Videographer ko salute," one Instagram user commented.
Another joked, "Next dare - find 100 foreigners in Shivaji Park."
"How simple is to recognise Indians," wrote a third.
A fourth user suggested an even bigger challenge, saying, "Bhai Next dare hai 1000 Indians se hand shake karna hai."
Many others said the challenge would have been completed even faster in cities such as London, Toronto or Dubai, where large Indian communities live.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More