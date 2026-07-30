Mumbai man takes on challenge to find 100 Indians in 1 hour in Times Square. Here’s what happened

A Mumbai-based content creator has gone viral after taking on an unusual challenge in New York's Times Square - finding 100 Indians in under an hour. Joshi completed the challenge in 48 minutes. (Instagram/@prannayjoshi)

In an Instagram video, content creator Prannay Joshi documented the challenge that began with him starting a one-hour timer at 9:57 pm. Armed with a camera, he walked through the bustling streets of Times Square, approaching strangers with a simple question: "Are you from India?"

His first interaction gave him an unexpected boost. The very first group he stopped consisted of 12 people and every one of them turned out to be Indian. He then continued weaving through the crowds, speaking to families, tourists and groups of friends as he tried to reach his target.

The numbers rose quickly. Just 15 minutes into the challenge, he had already found 32 Indians. As more people streamed through Times Square, the count continued to climb.

Well before the hour was up, Joshi completed the challenge, revealing that he had found 100 Indians in just 48 minutes. He celebrated the milestone on camera, visibly surprised at how quickly he had reached his goal.