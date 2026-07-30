'Biggest Bangalore rent scam': Woman's X post on hefty security deposits sparks discussion

However, according to Tamhankar, the bigger issue was that she never questioned what brokers or landlords told her. "It's that I never bothered to look it up because I assumed the broker/landlord was openly mooching off me. I just learned the legal amount is TWO MONTHS????" she added.

"The biggest bangalore rent scam isn't that brokers tell you - Madam, the new legal deposit is 3 months. We typically charge 6, but we've brought it down to 4 for you," she wrote.

Taking to X, user Sneha Tamhankar described what she called the "biggest Bangalore rent scam", arguing that many tenants, including herself, accept large security deposits without ever checking the rules.

High rents and hefty security deposits have long been a point of frustration for tenants in Bengaluru . Now, a woman's social media post claiming that many renters may be unaware of the legal limit on security deposits has triggered a debate online, with users sharing their own experiences and questioning whether the practice is actually followed.

Social media reactions The post quickly gained attention, with many users weighing in on whether such limits are followed in practice and sharing stories of their own rental experiences.

One user wrote, "This is still ok, one uncle casually said 10 months rent deposit is a standard practice."

Another user argued that legal limits often have little bearing on actual rental agreements. "No one follows that. It boil down to negotiation," the user wrote.

A third user disputed the premise altogether, saying, "There is no legal amount!! People just pay a large deposit and no rent at all sometimes!!"

One user also pointed out that landlords often face risks when renting out their properties. "And then I have tenants not paying up for 2 months citing some reason or the other and damage the property when they vacate. Atleast 4 months is minimum. You don't understand owner problems," the user commented.

(Also Read: Bengaluru tenant says landlord deducted ₹52,000 from security deposit after vacating: '3 mahine ka rent choos gaya')

Bengaluru landlord demands ₹ 3 lakh security deposit Meanwhile, earlier this year, a Bengaluru-based content creator highlighted her struggles with high security deposits and subpar rental options in the city. In an Instagram video, Upasna Dogra filmed her call with a potential landlord where she asked him how much the security deposit for his apartment is. " ₹3 lakh," the landlord responded.

After cutting the call, she ranted about the high security deposits expected in Bengaluru. "I want to talk about why the deposit in Bangalore is so high," she said. "I have lived on rent in Delhi. My other friends have also lived in cities. Nowhere is the deposit 10 times your rent," she declared. "3 lakh deposit? 3 lakh? Is it a joke?" she asked.