' ₹3 lakh deposit?': Bengaluru house hunt leaves content creator frustrated

A Bengaluru-based content creator has documented her struggles with househunting in the city, where high rental prices and security deposits have made finding an affordable home increasingly difficult. Upasna Dogra explained in her Instagram video that she is searching for a house to rent in Bengaluru — her third house in as many years — and has until the end of this month to finalise. Upasna Dogra documented her house-hunting struggles in Bengaluru (Instagram/@upasna_dogra)

Unfortunately, her househunting quest has been beset with issues right from the start. Upasna said the first and foremost, it is the high security deposit in Bengaluru that acts as a deterrent.

₹ 3 lakh security deposit She filmed her call with a potential landlord where she asked him how much the security deposit for his apartment is. “ ₹3 lakh,” the landlord responded.

Upasna’s look of frustration at hearing this figure encapsulated her feelings perfectly. (Also read: Bengaluru landlord demands salary slips, photos and video of prospective tenant's current home)

After cutting the call, she ranted about the high security deposits expected in Bengaluru. “I want to talk about why the deposit in Bangalore is so high,” she said. “I have lived on rent in Delhi. My other friends have also lived in cities. Nowhere is the deposit 10 times your rent,” she declared.

“3 lakh deposit? 3 lakh? Is it a joke?” she asked.