' ₹3 lakh deposit?': Bengaluru house hunt leaves content creator frustrated
Bengaluru content creator Upasna Dogra highlights her struggles with high security deposits and subpar rental options in the city.
A Bengaluru-based content creator has documented her struggles with househunting in the city, where high rental prices and security deposits have made finding an affordable home increasingly difficult. Upasna Dogra explained in her Instagram video that she is searching for a house to rent in Bengaluru — her third house in as many years — and has until the end of this month to finalise.
Unfortunately, her househunting quest has been beset with issues right from the start. Upasna said the first and foremost, it is the high security deposit in Bengaluru that acts as a deterrent.
₹3 lakh security deposit
She filmed her call with a potential landlord where she asked him how much the security deposit for his apartment is. “ ₹3 lakh,” the landlord responded.
Upasna’s look of frustration at hearing this figure encapsulated her feelings perfectly. (Also read: Bengaluru landlord demands salary slips, photos and video of prospective tenant's current home)
After cutting the call, she ranted about the high security deposits expected in Bengaluru. “I want to talk about why the deposit in Bangalore is so high,” she said. “I have lived on rent in Delhi. My other friends have also lived in cities. Nowhere is the deposit 10 times your rent,” she declared.
“3 lakh deposit? 3 lakh? Is it a joke?” she asked.
Small houses with high prices
Next, the content creator said she is looking for a big and spacious house with lots of natural sunlight. Instead, she has only found a slew of problems — like houses without lifts, electricity, or space.
“Kisi ghar mein light nahi hai, kisi mein lift nahi hai. Kisi ka room ajeeb hai, kisi ka area, kisi ka space,” she ranted.
Upasna also took a dig at landlords who describe their homes as “cozy” in online listings. “I have also understood what cozy means. You won’t have space to put your foot on the ground,” she said.
(Also read: Bengaluru tenant says landlord deducted ₹52,000 from security deposit after vacating: '3 mahine ka rent choos gaya')
Internet agrees
Instagram users who came across her video were largely in agreement with the points she raised.
One person compared the staggering security deposits to making a fixed deposit without getting any interest. “Exactly. The sheer audacity to ask 10x as security. Bhai, FD nahi karani humein bina interest ki (We don’t want an FC without interest),” said one person in the comments section.
“Once I was asked 6.4 lakh,” another recalled.
“Legally an owner can charge only up to 3 months rent as deposit.. but again who am I kidding,” a user said.
“No lift, no window, no balcony, no late night, no alcohol, no space for your bed and you together, non existent hall- pls send 10k token,” another noted.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More