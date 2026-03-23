Bengaluru landlord demands salary slips, photos and video of prospective tenant's current home

A Bengaluru house owner's unusual demand has caught attention online after a Reddit user shared a WhatsApp exchange detailing strict pre-visit conditions. The screenshot of the conversation was shared on Reddit, where it quickly drew reactions from users. (Pexels/Representational Image)

According to the Redditor, the landlord asked prospective tenants to send photos and a video of their current flat before a visit to the property could be scheduled.

The screenshot of the conversation quickly drew reactions from people.

Landlord’s strict pre-visit rules: In the message, the landlord clearly said that anyone who wants to see the flat must first share photos and a video of their current home.

The landlord also asked for several other details, including salary slips, police verification, details about family members, their jobs, and the reason for leaving their current home.

While landlords commonly request basic documents or personal details during the rental process, many online renters found this requirement excessive.

Several users questioned why such information was needed at such an early stage. Some pointed out that while background checks and document verification are fairly standard, asking for photos and videos of a tenant’s current home felt intrusive.

“Please ensure the above shared details are mentioned in advance,” the message further read.

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