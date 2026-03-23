Bengaluru landlord demands salary slips, photos and video of prospective tenant's current home
The Bengaluru landlord asked for salary slips, police verification, details about family members, their jobs and the reason for leaving their current home.
A Bengaluru house owner's unusual demand has caught attention online after a Reddit user shared a WhatsApp exchange detailing strict pre-visit conditions.
According to the Redditor, the landlord asked prospective tenants to send photos and a video of their current flat before a visit to the property could be scheduled.
The screenshot of the conversation quickly drew reactions from people.
Landlord’s strict pre-visit rules:
In the message, the landlord clearly said that anyone who wants to see the flat must first share photos and a video of their current home.
The landlord also asked for several other details, including salary slips, police verification, details about family members, their jobs, and the reason for leaving their current home.
While landlords commonly request basic documents or personal details during the rental process, many online renters found this requirement excessive.
Several users questioned why such information was needed at such an early stage. Some pointed out that while background checks and document verification are fairly standard, asking for photos and videos of a tenant’s current home felt intrusive.
“Please ensure the above shared details are mentioned in advance,” the message further read.
Also Read: Bengaluru tenant says landlord deducted ₹52,000 from security deposit after vacating: ‘3 mahine ka rent choos gaya’
Check out the post here:
Here's how people reacted to the post:
Reddit users had mixed reactions to the post. Many found the landlord’s demands unusual and intrusive, especially asking for photos and a video of a tenant’s current home.
Some said it felt like an invasion of privacy, while others joked about how strict rental rules in Bengaluru have become.
One of the users commented, “Tenants should ask contacts of the last 7 years tenants and their reason for vacating, and whether deposits were returned.”
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A second user commented, “A bit too much! I was only asked for my LinkedIn profile and offer letter with salary details hidden.”
A third user commented, “That's a lot of red flags. This shows how intrusive and controlling the owner is going to be. Tenants mustn't entertain such atrocious requests and confront them about it.”
“I would avoid such landlords. If this is the situation before even visiting the house, not sure what they will do once they have your money,” another user commented.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)