Bengaluru tenant says landlord deducted ₹52,000 from security deposit after vacating: '3 mahine ka rent choos gaya'

A Bengaluru tenant has sparked an online debate after claiming her landlord deducted a large portion of her security deposit after she vacated a rented flat in Yeshwanthpur. Gupta alleged that the landlord owns multiple properties in Bengaluru and has since blocked her on WhatsApp. (Representational image/Unsplash)

In a video shared on Instagram, Charu Gupta claimed that she had paid ₹70,000 as a security deposit for a 3BHK flat she shared with two others. She said that the landlord later asked them to vacate the property, citing plans to sell it. However, after moving out, Gupta alleged that she received only ₹18,000 back from the deposit, with the remaining amount deducted under multiple heads.

“Ek mahine ka rent usne isliye kaat liya kyunki abhi wo flat mein repair wagairah ka kaam karwa raha hai, to koi reh hi nahi raha hai, to uska nuksaan ho raha hai. Arey to main kya karun tera nuksaan ho raha hai? (He deducted one month’s rent saying that since he is getting repair work done in the flat, no one is staying there and he is facing a loss. But how is that my problem?)” she said in the video. She added that she could have arranged a replacement tenant if informed earlier.

Gupta further claimed that another month’s rent was deducted under a clause in the agreement that allowed the landlord to charge for painting or repairs. Additional deductions were made for alleged damages, which she denied, stating the issues existed earlier and had been communicated. “Basically teen mahine ka rent choos gaya banda… humne kuch kharab nahi kara (Basically, he has taken almost three months’ worth of rent. And we didn’t damage anything)” she said.

Gupta also alleged that the landlord owns multiple properties in Bengaluru and has since blocked her on WhatsApp. She said she now plans to send a legal notice and may approach the court if there is no response within 15 days.