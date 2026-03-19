Bengaluru tenant says landlord deducted ₹52,000 from security deposit after vacating: '3 mahine ka rent choos gaya'
A Bengaluru tenant has alleged that her landlord deducted ₹52,000 from her ₹70,000 security deposit after vacating the flat.
A Bengaluru tenant has sparked an online debate after claiming her landlord deducted a large portion of her security deposit after she vacated a rented flat in Yeshwanthpur.
In a video shared on Instagram, Charu Gupta claimed that she had paid ₹70,000 as a security deposit for a 3BHK flat she shared with two others. She said that the landlord later asked them to vacate the property, citing plans to sell it. However, after moving out, Gupta alleged that she received only ₹18,000 back from the deposit, with the remaining amount deducted under multiple heads.
“Ek mahine ka rent usne isliye kaat liya kyunki abhi wo flat mein repair wagairah ka kaam karwa raha hai, to koi reh hi nahi raha hai, to uska nuksaan ho raha hai. Arey to main kya karun tera nuksaan ho raha hai? (He deducted one month’s rent saying that since he is getting repair work done in the flat, no one is staying there and he is facing a loss. But how is that my problem?)” she said in the video. She added that she could have arranged a replacement tenant if informed earlier.
Gupta further claimed that another month’s rent was deducted under a clause in the agreement that allowed the landlord to charge for painting or repairs. Additional deductions were made for alleged damages, which she denied, stating the issues existed earlier and had been communicated. “Basically teen mahine ka rent choos gaya banda… humne kuch kharab nahi kara (Basically, he has taken almost three months’ worth of rent. And we didn’t damage anything)” she said.
Gupta also alleged that the landlord owns multiple properties in Bengaluru and has since blocked her on WhatsApp. She said she now plans to send a legal notice and may approach the court if there is no response within 15 days.
HT.com has reached out to Charu Gupta. The article will be updated once a response is received.
(Also Read: Man shares months-long Bengaluru house hunt struggle, says ‘burnout is so real I’m planning to quit my job’)
Social media reactions
The video has drawn mixed reactions online, with several users saying such disputes are common in Bengaluru’s rental market.
One user wrote, “This is very common in Bangalore i have lost 50k full deposit he did not returned and even police knows him so they did not helped.”
“These landlords in bangalore are so horrible. They love to scam,” commented another.
“Government should create a separate department in police department for such issues for quick resolution,” suggested a third user.
Others, however, pointed to rental agreements and maintenance costs.
One user wrote, “I’m the owner from my perspective if owner asks you to leave he would not take more than 1 month of rent provided there are no major repairs.”
“The problem is you probably didn't read the rent agreement all these are actually mentioned in there, just like terms and conditions we skip reading that and start freaking out as if we're getting scammed. You can actually reject the rent agreement ask them for a revision if you're not okay with the rules and clauses mentioned there. And then you can complain if they go against it. Being uneducated and unaware but ready to rage in the reels is not right,” commented another.
“People also needs to understand the cost of maintenance in Bangalore. Painting a 3bhk costs around 30k and if there are damages, it will be recovered too. Most rent agreements mention this clearly. One should be careful while renting a space and he aware of such terms n conditions,” wrote a third user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More