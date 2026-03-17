Man shares months-long Bengaluru house hunt struggle, says ‘burnout is so real I’m planning to quit my job’

However, he said the reality of Bengaluru’s rental market soon became apparent. Instead of multiple listings, he found very few to-let boards and struggled to identify available apartments in the areas he had shortlisted.

He said that initially, the arrangement felt manageable despite the long travel. “Even though I had to travel 52 km every day, the weather was cool, so I didn’t feel anything bad,” he wrote. During the first few weekends, he explored neighbourhoods such as Indiranagar, Domlur, Victoria Layout, Frazer Town and Richmond Town, hoping to find a one-bedroom apartment within a budget of ₹25,000.

“After 3 years of working and living in Electronic City, I changed jobs to a company in MG Road. The joining date was jan 1st. " My plan was simple, travel from my ecity apartment for a month, find a new property, and move in by Feb 1st,” the OP shared.

In a post titled “Bangalore house hunt reality,” the user described how his plan to move closer to his new office near MG Road turned into months of exhausting commutes and unsuccessful house hunting.

A Reddit post describing the struggle of finding a rental home in Bengaluru has caught the internet’s attention, with many users saying they are facing similar struggles in the city’s expensive and competitive housing market.

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Brokers, tiny flats and rising costs The user said he eventually began searching online and even paid around ₹8,000 for premium services on property platforms. Still, he said the experience remained frustrating. “90% of the brokers gave me ‘never mind’ vibes. Like, if you want it take it, or else I will give it to someone else,” he wrote, adding that some people even asked for money just to show properties.

The OP said that many of the apartments he visited were extremely small or located in neighbourhoods he did not find suitable. As weeks passed, the search stretched into March with no success. Meanwhile, the daily commute began to take a toll as temperatures rose. The user said he was spending nearly 3 hours a day travelling in the heat and then continuing his house hunt after work.

“I’m spending three hours every day in super hot roads. I have zero energy in the office, and after office I’m back roaming around looking for houses,” he wrote.

He said he finally agreed to rent a small apartment in Domlur for ₹26,000 after a broker showed him the property. However, the situation took another turn when the broker asked him to wait before transferring a token payment and promised to share payment details later.

“Then I tried calling him from Sunday. He blocked me,” the Redditor wrote. When he visited the property himself, he was told the apartment had already been rented to someone else.

Frustrated after months of searching, the user said he had decided to stop looking altogether. “I quit. After spending a lot of time, energy and money… I quit house hunting. The burnout is so real I’m honestly just planning to quit my job. BLR real estate is a joke,” he wrote.

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Social media reactions The post drew several reactions from other users who said they were facing similar difficulties in Bengaluru’s rental market.

One user wrote, “I swear !! i have been looking for houses from January and still haven’t gotten one yet. Houses are the size of match box and the rents are through the roof… Its frustrating. And any posts about rental properties which demands 30k for 1BHK, there are comments like it’s not even worth 15k. Where are those houses for 15k around indranagar ?!!!”

“I would suggest you to try places like Malleswaram, Rajajinagar and Sheshadripuram. You will find cheaper options and almost like 20-30min commute to MG road even in bad traffic,” suggested another.

“ ₹25k??? I have extended my budget till ₹40k And yet no luck,” remarked a third user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)