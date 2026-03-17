Bengaluru boss pulls up staff during surprise inspection at Indiranagar outlet: ‘I was expecting extra cleanliness’

The video shows him checking glass water bottles, the washing area, dishwashers and AC filters. He notes that while some areas had improved, other sections still needed attention. “No matter how short-staffed you are, certain things are non-negotiable,” he says in the video, referring to cleaning doors and mirrors. “At least wherever customers will interact with us, let it be spic and span.”

In the video, Gupta is seen walking through the kitchen and service areas, pointing out both improvements and lapses. At one point, he questions the quality of the cleaning, saying, “Deep cleaning means, where is the depth? There’s no depth.”

A video showing a Bengaluru restaurateur conducting a surprise inspection at one of his outlets has caught the internet’s attention. In the clip shared on Instagram, Bengaluru entrepreneur Abhijit Gupta, co-founder of The Pizza Bakery, Paris Panini and Smash Guys, is seen reviewing the weekly “deep cleaning day” at the Smash Guys outlet in Indiranagar.

In the caption accompanying the post, Gupta explained that the weekly deep-cleaning routine helps maintain hygiene standards despite heavy footfall at the outlet. “Weekly ‘Deep Cleaning Day’ at @smashguys.in Indiranagar! These are the days where you look beyond the usual routine and fix the things that quietly pile up over time,” he wrote.

“Many customers ask how we maintain our outlets so well despite the high footfall. A good deep clean every week is the core method, followed by checks by our Zonal Managers - who I happened to accompany this time,” he added.

(Also Read: Bengaluru restaurateur conducts surprise inspection, fires 3 employees on the spot: It's sad, but it had to be done')

How did social media react? The video struck a chord with social media users, who praised Gupta’s hands-on management style.

“This shows that you truly care for the customers and also respect the customers,” wrote one user.

“People/entrepreneurs and most enthusiasts could learn a lot of day-to-day scenarios from your videos. Just don’t stop posting these videos. This is what you call ‘management’, not being boss,” commented another.

“Top notch. Attention to details,” wrote a third user, while several others flooded the comments section with clap emojis.